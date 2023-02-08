Everything we know about the murder of New Jersey city councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old city councilwoman in New Jersey, was sitting in her car near her home when someone shot her numerous times, killing her.

The attack — which police believe was not random violence — occurred on 1 February, but police still have not announced any leads or suspects in the murder.

Why was the councilwoman targeted? And who pulled the trigger?

Here’s everything we know so far about the murder of Ms Dwumfour:

The Shooting

Ms Dwumfour was sitting in her white Nissan SUV outside her home in Sayreville, New Jersey, on 1 February when someone shot into the car numerous times.

Police believe the vehicle traveled about 100 feet before slamming into a pair of parked cars.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ms Dwumfour’s body slumped in the front seat of the car with numerous bullet wounds.

Councilwoman Fatally Shot (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Middlesex County officials.

The Suspect

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect. Its unclear if they have leads or if they are not releasing information to the public during the course of their investigation.

Neighbors said they saw an individual leave the scene of the shooting, heading in the direction of the Garden State Parkway, according to RLS Media.

Surveillance footage obtained by News 12 New Jersey shows an individual running from the area on the night of the shooting, which matches the events described by the neighbors. However, the quality of the footage is poor and it is difficult to make out any identifying features of the individual in the video.

Police reportedly brought canine units to the scene to search the nearby woods for the murder weapon or any trace of a suspect, ABC 7 reports.

Councilwoman Fatally Shot (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Law enforcement erected digital signs on nearby Ernston Road asking the public for help identifying a suspect, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Prince Dwumfour, Ms Dwumfour’s father, expressed his frustration that no suspects have been identified in his daughter’s murder.

"So far, we haven’t heard anything yet," he told the New York Post.

A spokesperson for the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office told the New York Post that there were no updates to provide on the case as it was still under investigation.

Investigators did tell the Post that camera footage captured Ms Dwumfour speaking with the alleged shooter just moments before she was killed. It is unclear if that footage has been made available to the public.

Motive

Neither the police nor the prosecutor’s office have speculated on a possible motive in the shooting.

The FBI has joined the investigation and is examining all possible avenues for a motive in the killing, including personal, religious and professional reasons, ABC 7 reports.

"We are aware of the investigation into the death of Councilwoman Dwumfour, in Sayreville Wednesday evening. We have talked with our local law enforcement partners at the Sayreville Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Should they ask us for any assistance, we will do all we can to help their investigation," the FBI said in a statement to ABC 7.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the mother’s murder feels "very specific," but said he did not believe it was related to her politics.

“Unfortunately, there’s very little that is known right now,” Mr Murphy said during a weekly radio appearance on WNYC. “It does not appear to be related to her position as an elected councilwoman in Sayreville.”

Eunice Dwumfour

Sayresville City Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found dead outside her home with multiple gunshot wounds in what police believe to be a targeted killing (Sayresville City Council)

Ms Dwumfour, a Republican, recently won and upset Sayreville election against the incumbent Democrat. She was also a devout Christian and regularly attended church.

The councilwoman had recently married, to a pastor who lives in Nigeria, and was the mother to a young daughter.

"She was happy with her new husband. It seems. Happy with her daughter, and she was living the life, the American dream. She was a beautiful motivated person, who did very well in the community," Ms Dwumfour’s former campaign manager Karen Bailey Bebert, told ABC7. "I believe her daughter lit up her life. Jesus Christ lit up her life. She was very faithful and driven. She was a shining star."

Eze Kings, Ms Dwumfour’s husband, posted a message to Facebook saying she was an "angel" and that they had planned to visit in May.

“I know you breath through me I will continue to celebrate you as I have promised you I missed you my love,” he wrote.

In addition to serving on the city council, Ms Dwumfour was also a business analyst and a part-time EMT.

“Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness,” Mr Murphy said in a statement after her death. “I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community.”

Sayreville’s mayor, Victoria Kilpatrick, remembered Ms Dwumfour not just as a colleague, but as a friend.

"Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying," Ms Kilpatrick said. "As Mayor I have worked very closely with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council. Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs in to her daily life as a person and a community leader. On a personal note, I can’t adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend."