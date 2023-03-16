Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Haunting footage has resurfaced showing a Family Feud contestant joking about his marriage on the hit game show – years before he allegedly murdered his wife in cold blood.

In the episode, Timothy Bliefnick sparked laughter from the audience of the family show as he joked that his worst mistake from his wedding to Rebecca Bliefnick was “saying ‘I do’.”

“What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” host Steve Harvey asked in the fall 2019 episode, which aired in early 2020.

Mr Bliefnick smiled and responded with a witty answer.

“Honey, I love you, but said ‘I do,’” he replied, as the audience let out a gasp before breaking into chuckles.

He then quickly backtracked saying: “Not my mistake! Not my mistake! I love my wife.”

To Mr Harvey, he then quipped: “I’m going to get in trouble for that aren’t I?”

Mr Bliefnick had appeared on the show with his mother, brothers and his father.

Three years on from his TV appearance, he cuts a remarkably different figure – his groomed short hairstyle and friendly appearance on the show a far cry from his long-haired mugshot released this week and allegations that he murdered his estranged wife and mother of his three children.

The clip from the show resurfaced as Mr Bliefnick was arrested on Monday for shooting dead Rebecca Bliefnick at her home in Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick (on left) jokes about marriage to ‘Family Feud' host Steve Harvey (Family Feud)

Bliefnick, 41, was found dead from gunshot wounds inside her home on Kentucky Road, Quincy, back on 23 February, Quincy Police Department said.

She was discovered by family members who had grown concerned for her wellbeing when she failed to pick up her three children from school.

For the next 19 days, no arrests were made.

Then, on Monday, police announced that Mr Bliefnick had been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and home invasion in what has been described as an ‘act of domestic violence‘.

“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear. I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns,” police said in a statement.

“To Ms Bliefnick’s family, nothing we do as a police department will ever bring Rebecca back to you and her three boys.

“All we can do is use our tools, talents and every available resource to bring you justice. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones also released a statement saying that “this is an act of domestic violence. Every victim needs to be seen, heard and believed.

Timothy Bliefnick is pictured in his mugshot after murder arrest (QPD)

“While our thoughts and prayers are with Rebecca Bliefnick’s family and her children, our focus and efforts remain on bringing her murderer to justice.”

The victim’s family said in a statement on Tuesday that although they “remain heartbroken” they were grateful for the arrest.

“While the arrest today provides a step towards closure, this journey is far from over and the investigation continues,” the statement said.

“Our highest priority remains protecting and loving Becky’s sons who were the lights of her life. As we continue mourning, we will love and care for them in the ways we know she would want.”

The couple had been married since 2009 but had separated and were in the middle of getting a divorce.

Bliefnick had recently filed a restraining orders against both her husband and her father-in-law, reported KHQA.

Sometime after that, Mr Bliefnick had also filed a restraining order against his wife.

Mr Bliefnick made an initial court appearance at the Adams County Courthouse where he didn’t enter a plea and was ordered to be held in custody until his next hearing.