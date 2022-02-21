Five people were discovered dead after a suspected drug-fuelled party at a Colorado apartment where an infant was rescued alive.

Commerce City police found the bodies of three women and two men inside a home at the North Range Crossings Apartment on Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Clint Nichols said a sixth female adult and a four-month-old baby were found alive at the unit. They are expected to survive.

Investigators believe drugs may have played a role in the deaths after detecting a substance that “could be described as illicit narcotics”, Mr Nichols said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the adults ingested a drug that may have been laced with fentanyl, KDVR reported.

Mr Nichols said there was no evidence of hazardous gasses in the area and none of the deceased - who have yet to be named publicly - appeared to have died violently.

“It happened pretty quickly — speculation on my part,” he said, according to KDVR.

In regards to the unidentified substance, he added: “If it is going to be illicit drugs, they were very, very bad. If it was drugs, no one was able to get to a phone and call 911 for a medical emergency.”

Ian Scott, who lives next door to the apartment where the bodies were found, said he had heard a party going on there before a woman began screaming.

Mr Scott told The Denver Post he came out of his home and saw the woman “high as a kite” holding a baby and shouting into a phone. He said the woman told him she’d given a drug used to reverse overdoses to a man in the apartment.

Other neighbours said police had visited the apartment on multiple occasions in the past, The Post reported.

Mr Nichols said of the baby: “I hope the parents weren’t inside but I’ve been doing this a long enough, I would be safe to suggest the parents were inside. For the infant this going to be a long time with no parents.”