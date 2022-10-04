Jump to content

Shocking moment Florida man uses his girlfriend’s kidnapped one-year-old as a shield when police corner him after chase

The baby was rescued by an officer who comforted him as he cried out “dadda”, and pointed at the suspect

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 04 October 2022 23:23
Florida man uses one-year-old as 'human shield' in police standoff

A Florida man used a one-year-old baby as a human shield during a police standoff, authorities have said.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 27-year-old Brandon Douglas Leohner for the incident on 27 September, the department said in a statement. Mr Leohnor allegedly led law enforcement on a chase that ended in the parking lot of a McDonald’s near State Road 100 after it was reported that he had abducted his girlfriend’s child.

Disturbing bodycam footage from deputies shows how Mr Leohner holds the infant, who is just wearing diapers, when he is confronted by deputies. Mr Leohner was tasered after refusing to give the baby to authorities and eventually fell to the floor with the child in his arms.

The baby was rescued by an officer who comforted him as he cried out “dadda” and pointed at Mr Leohner.

He has been charged with kidnapping, using a minor as a shield, resisting with violence, child neglect, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving

Mr Leohner drove off with the child and was armed after he left his girlfriend’s residence, police said

(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

According to authorities, Mr Leohner drove off with the child and was armed after he left his girlfriend’s residence.

Deputies located him a short time afterwards as he continued to drive recklessly, despite several attempts by law enforcement to run a traffic stop.

Mr Leohner eventually drove into a nearby McDonald’s parking lot and exited the vehicle near the drive-thru with the child in his arms, “using the child as a human shield and refusing to obey law enforcement commands to put the child down”.

Mr Leohner was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility

(Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

After he was taken to the floor by police and the child was rescued, Mr Leohner allegedly attempted to flee and continued to resist deputies until a K-9 and a taser were able to control him. He was then placed in handcuffs and paramedics were called in to treat his wounds from K-9 units.

“Our deputies did everything they could to quickly rescue this child safely from a madman and apprehend the suspect. Fortunately, the child was not hurt and was quickly reunited with his mother,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

“Here is a case of a domestic situation turning violent, putting a one-year-old child and innocent drivers in danger.”

Mr Leohner was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

