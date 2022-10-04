Jump to content

Alex Jones says he may plead the fifth in Sandy Hook hoax trial because he’d get jailed for telling the truth

Infowars conspiracy theorist is facing second defamation trial in Connecticut for spreading lies about Sandy Hook shooting

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 04 October 2022 20:09
Comments
Alex Jones says he will plead the 5th Amendment in Sandy Hook trial to avoid jail

Alex Jones says he will plead the 5th Amendment in Sandy Hook trial to avoid jail

(Screengrab)

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he may plead the 5th Amendment when he takes the stand at his Sandy Hook defamation trial to avoid going to jail.

The Infowars founder ranted to reporters outside the court in Connecticut that he was “strongly considering” pleading the fifth as he baselessly claimed the judge wants to throw him in jail for telling the truth.

“Not because I’m guilty, but because she [the judge] says if I tell the truth, she’ll put me in the Waterbury jail for six months. That’s what she can do,” he blustered.

“I tell the judge and all the rest of the New World Order: I am innocent, and you are guilty of tyranny.”

Mr Jones is facing a second defamation trial for spreading baseless lies about the 2012 school massacre at Sandy Hook.

A jury is weighing how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Continuing his rant outside court, Mr Jones hit out at “the establishment” for “hyping up mass shootings” and pharmaceutical companies for prescribing antidepressants.

He blamed the media for putting on a “production” with Sandy Hook coverage and insisted: “I never harassed these families, I never sent anyone to harass them. They have no evidence of that. I didn’t kill their kids.”

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in