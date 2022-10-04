Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he may plead the 5th Amendment when he takes the stand at his Sandy Hook defamation trial to avoid going to jail.

The Infowars founder ranted to reporters outside the court in Connecticut that he was “strongly considering” pleading the fifth as he baselessly claimed the judge wants to throw him in jail for telling the truth.

“Not because I’m guilty, but because she [the judge] says if I tell the truth, she’ll put me in the Waterbury jail for six months. That’s what she can do,” he blustered.

“I tell the judge and all the rest of the New World Order: I am innocent, and you are guilty of tyranny.”

Mr Jones is facing a second defamation trial for spreading baseless lies about the 2012 school massacre at Sandy Hook.

A jury is weighing how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Continuing his rant outside court, Mr Jones hit out at “the establishment” for “hyping up mass shootings” and pharmaceutical companies for prescribing antidepressants.

He blamed the media for putting on a “production” with Sandy Hook coverage and insisted: “I never harassed these families, I never sent anyone to harass them. They have no evidence of that. I didn’t kill their kids.”