Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook case enters fourth week with Infowars host expected to return to stand
Alex Jones’ second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its fourth week in Connecticut court.
The Infowars host is expected to return to the stand later this week as a witness for the defence - after his first turn on the witness stand last month descended into a shouting match in front of jurors and crying victim families.
In the third week of the trial, the jury heard emotional testimony from relatives of the victims killed in the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Father Robbie Parker, who found himself the target of hoax accusations the day after his daughter was murdered, testified about several incidents where he was harassed by conspiracy theorists - noting that these occurrences corresponded to when Jones would broadcast his lies.
Jurors will decide how much Jones owes in damages to the relatives of eight victims and a former FBI agent who responded to the shooting.
ICYMI: Father at the centre of ‘hoax’ lies felt he ‘failed’ his daughter
Robbie Parker, the grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies, testified over two days last week about how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.
Choking back tears on Thursday, Mr Parker told jurors of the lies Jones was spreading about his six-year-old daughter Emilie.
“I already felt like I failed Emilie as a dad when she was alive because we sent her to school,” he said.
“And I was especially starting to feel like I was failing her in her death because of what people were saying about her and what they were saying about me trying to remember her.”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Sandy Hook father says Alex Jones lies made him feel like he ‘failed’ his daughter
Robbie Parker testified that seeing the far-right extremist continue to spread lies about the families of Parkland was a ‘big catalyst’ to him to ‘fight’
Trial enters fourth week
Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial in Connecticut.
The case brought by nine plaintiffs - eight relatives of Sandy Hook victims and one former FBI agent who responded to the shooting - entered its fourth week on Tuesday.
Here’s a recap of what’s at stake for the Infowars host:
Alex Jones shouts ‘I’m done apologising’ at Sandy Hook parents crying in court
Far-right conspiracy theorist – who has spent much of the trial mocking the proceedings on his Infowars show – moaned that ‘people think that I killed the kids’
