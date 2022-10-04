✕ Close Sandy Hook father holds backs tears testifying about Alex Jones

Alex Jones’ second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has entered its fourth week in Connecticut court.

The Infowars host is expected to return to the stand later this week as a witness for the defence - after his first turn on the witness stand last month descended into a shouting match in front of jurors and crying victim families.

In the third week of the trial, the jury heard emotional testimony from relatives of the victims killed in the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Father Robbie Parker, who found himself the target of hoax accusations the day after his daughter was murdered, testified about several incidents where he was harassed by conspiracy theorists - noting that these occurrences corresponded to when Jones would broadcast his lies.

Jurors will decide how much Jones owes in damages to the relatives of eight victims and a former FBI agent who responded to the shooting.