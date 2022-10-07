Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook lawyers request $550m for hoax lies as jury to begin deliberating
Attorneys for the families of the Sandy Hook victims highlighted the enormous profits Alex Jones had made from spreading conspiracy theories about the mass shooting during closing arguments on Thursday.
Victims’ attorney Chris Mattei told the jury that the Infowars host chased profits while encouraging his followers to harass the families of the 26 killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
“Every single one of these families were drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them.”
Visitor numbers to Mr Jones’ Infowars website spiked by more than 40 per cent after the December 2012 tragedy, Mr Mattei said.
He suggested a damages award of at least $550 million, as Jones and Infowars had received an estimated 550 million views from their Sandy Hook hoax content on social media accounts from 2012 to 2018.
On Thursday afternoon, Judge Barbara Bellis delivered lengthy instructions to the jury before sending them out to begin deliberations.
The families have already won a default ruling in the defamation suit.
Judge tells off Alex Jones's lawyer for 'personal attacks'
Alex Jones’s lawyer was told off by the judge in his defamation trial for insinuating the Sandy Hook victims’ are in it for the money.
“It doesn’t mean a thing here for the plaintiff’s lawyers if it doesn’t go ka-ching,” Norm Pattis said during his bizarre closing statement on Thursday.
Judge tells off Alex Jones's lawyer for 'personal attacks' in closing statements
Alex Jones's lawyer was told off by the judge in his defamation trial for insinuating the Sandy Hook victims' are in it for the money. "It doesn't mean a thing here for the plaintiff's lawyers if it doesn't go ka-ching," Norm Pattis said during his bizarre closing statement on Thursday, 6 October. Judge Bellis put a pause to the court proceedings to tell Mr Pattis to "refrain" from any further "personal attacks" against the other attorneys. "It's highly improper. Let's move on. You can talk about the plaintiffs and the plaintiff's case. I don't want to hear it again."
Sandy Hook and 9/11 were 'best two days' of Alex Jones's life, victims' lawyer says
Sandy Hook and 9/11 were “the best two days” of Alex Jones’s life, a lawyer for the victims of the school massacre has claimed.
In closing arguments on day 14 of Jones’s defamation trial, attorney Josh Koskoff told the jury that the Infowars host chased profits while encouraging his followers to harass grieving families.
Sandy Hook and 9/11 were 'best two days' of Alex Jones's life, victims' lawyer claims
Sandy Hook and 9/11 were "the best two days" of Alex Jones's life, a lawyer for the victims of the school massacre has claimed. In closing arguments on day 14 of Jones's defamation trial, attorney Josh Koskoff told the jury that the Infowars host chased profits while encouraging his followers to harass grieving families. He added that Jones "thrives on keeping people divided" and referenced two days when Americans were united: the September 11 terror attacks and the Sandy Hook mass shooting. "For Alex Jones, those were the best two days of this life," Koskoff said.
'I'm done apologising'
Testifying early in the defamation trial, Alex Jones ranted that he was “done apologising” for spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
“I’ve already said I’m sorry hundreds of times. And I’m done saying sorry,” he shouted across the courtroom.
Alex Jones shouts 'I'm done apologising' at Sandy Hook parents crying in court
Far-right conspiracy theorist – who has spent much of the trial mocking the proceedings on his Infowars show – moaned that 'people think that I killed the kids'
Families testify of confrontations with Sandy Hook deniers
Families of Sandy Hook victims testified of being harassed by Alex Jones supporters during his second defamation trial in Connecticut.
“I got sent pictures of dead kids, because I was told that as a crisis actor, I didn’t really know what a dead kid looked like, so this is what it should look like,” said Nicole Hockley, who lost her 6-year-old son Dylan in the mass shooting.
Families testify of confrontations with Sandy Hook deniers at Alex Jones trial
A mother who lost one of her sons in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre testified Tuesday that her biggest fear is that people who believe the shooting was a hoax will harm her other son, who survived the attack at his school.
How can you put a price on suffering?
The jury will begin deliberations on Thursday to determine how much Alex Jones must pay to the Sandy Hook families for spreading wild and defamatory conspiracy theories about the tragic 2012 shooting.
Here, the Associated Press explores their unenviable task.
Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth
A Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax
Why Alex Jones is facing trial again over his Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ lies
Alex Jones is facing his second defamation two months after a judge ordered he pay nearly $50m for damages caused by his insistence that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.
A judge ordered him to pay $49.3m to the parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was one of the 26 students killed in the 2012 shooting. Jones’ lawyer said he plans to appeal the ruling.
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has a full recap on how we got to this point.
Why Alex Jones is facing trial again over his Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ lies
Jones is currently in the middle of his second defamation trial - this time in Connecticut
Jury begins deliberations
After lengthy instructions from Judge Barbara Bellis, the jury have begun their deliberations.
Judge Bellis thanked the three alternate jurors - substitutes in case of illness or absence - and allowed them to go home.
They were instructed not to read anything about the trial or discuss it with anyone in case they are required to come back.
Jurors should weigh ‘harassment and fear’ in determining damages award
The judge is explaining to the jury that they should consider the mental and emotional suffering the Sandy Hook victims suffered from the spread of lies about the mass shooting.
She tells them to consider the harassment and fear they experienced, the invasion of privacy and loss of ability to enjoy life’s pleasures, as the NYT’s Elizabeth Williamson explains.
