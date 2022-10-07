✕ Close Alex Jones’s lawyer compares Infowars host to Handmaid’s Tale writer

Attorneys for the families of the Sandy Hook victims highlighted the enormous profits Alex Jones had made from spreading conspiracy theories about the mass shooting during closing arguments on Thursday.

Victims’ attorney Chris Mattei told the jury that the Infowars host chased profits while encouraging his followers to harass the families of the 26 killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

“Every single one of these families were drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them.”

Visitor numbers to Mr Jones’ Infowars website spiked by more than 40 per cent after the December 2012 tragedy, Mr Mattei said.

He suggested a damages award of at least $550 million, as Jones and Infowars had received an estimated 550 million views from their Sandy Hook hoax content on social media accounts from 2012 to 2018.

On Thursday afternoon, Judge Barbara Bellis delivered lengthy instructions to the jury before sending them out to begin deliberations.

The families have already won a default ruling in the defamation suit.