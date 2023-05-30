Florida beach shooting - live: Nine, including three kids, shot at Miami’s Hollywood Beach in mass shooting
Witnesses say incident took place outside Nick’s Bar& Grill in Hollywood Beach
At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day, according to reports.
The incident, which saw a 15-year-old victim among the wounded, took place in the area of the 1200 block of N Broadwalk on Monday evening, according to CBS Miami.
“Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop,” tweeted Hollywood Polie Department.
Witnesses posted online that the shooting took place outside Nicks Bar & Grill at around 7pm ET.
Mayor Josh Levy told WFOR-TV that paramedics had treated victims at the scene.
“Police are responding right now. We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital,” Mr Levy told WFOR-TV. “It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire. But I can’t verify that.”
Police give details on suspect still at large
One person has been detained by police, and officers are searching for a second person they describe as a Black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts. Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Officials say that incident began with altercation between two groups
Hollywood officials say that the incident started with an altercation between two groups, which escalated with shots being fired.
The news station says that one person was taken into custody and one suspect may still be on the loose after the incident, reported CBS Miami.
People seen running from scene of shooting on live camera
Mayor issues statement on shooting
Mayor Josh Levy took to Facebook to issue a statement on the shooting.
Police warn people to stay away from area where shots were fired
