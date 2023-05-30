People flee a mass shooting that took place in Hollywood Beach, Florida (Hollywood Beach Live Camera))

At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day, according to reports.

The incident, which saw a 15-year-old victim among the wounded, took place in the area of the 1200 block of N Broadwalk on Monday evening, according to CBS Miami.

“Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop,” tweeted Hollywood Polie Department.

Witnesses posted online that the shooting took place outside Nicks Bar & Grill at around 7pm ET.

Mayor Josh Levy told WFOR-TV that paramedics had treated victims at the scene.

“Police are responding right now. We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital,” Mr Levy told WFOR-TV. “It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire. But I can’t verify that.”