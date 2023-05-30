Jump to content

Florida beach shooting - live: Nine, including three kids, shot at Miami’s Hollywood Beach in mass shooting

Witnesses say incident took place outside Nick’s Bar& Grill in Hollywood Beach

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 30 May 2023 02:42
<p>People flee a mass shooting that took place in Hollywood Beach, Florida</p>

People flee a mass shooting that took place in Hollywood Beach, Florida

(Hollywood Beach Live Camera))

At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day, according to reports.

The incident, which saw a 15-year-old victim among the wounded, took place in the area of the 1200 block of N Broadwalk on Monday evening, according to CBS Miami.

“Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop,” tweeted Hollywood Polie Department.

Witnesses posted online that the shooting took place outside Nicks Bar & Grill at around 7pm ET.

Mayor Josh Levy told WFOR-TV that paramedics had treated victims at the scene.

“Police are responding right now. We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital,” Mr Levy told WFOR-TV. “It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire. But I can’t verify that.”

Police give details on suspect still at large

One person has been detained by police, and officers are searching for a second person they describe as a Black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts. Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Graeme Massie30 May 2023 02:41
Officials say that incident began with altercation between two groups

Hollywood officials say that the incident started with an altercation between two groups, which escalated with shots being fired.

The news station says that one person was taken into custody and one suspect may still be on the loose after the incident, reported CBS Miami.

Graeme Massie30 May 2023 02:30
People seen running from scene of shooting on live camera

(Hollywood Beach Live Video)
Graeme Massie30 May 2023 02:10
Mayor issues statement on shooting

Mayor Josh Levy took to Facebook to issue a statement on the shooting.

Graeme Massie30 May 2023 02:03
Police warn people to stay away from area where shots were fired

Graeme Massie30 May 2023 02:01
Graeme Massie30 May 2023 01:55
Florida shooting live blog

This is a live blog covering the mass shooting in Hollywood Beach, Florida.

Graeme Massie30 May 2023 01:54

