Plastic surgeon found dead after being accused of raping sedated patients

A Florida doctor accused of raping patients while they were under sedation has been found dead, according to authorities.

Eric Salata, 54, allegedly carried out sex acts on two patients at his practice, Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida, after giving them painkillers, laughing gas and alcohol.

His body was reportedly found in a ditch near his home during a welfare check that was carried out because his ankle monitor had not moved in eight hours.

Salata was found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, reported WINK.

Salata was arrested by police at the office on 21 November and was released from Collier County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Investigators were first called to Project Help Crisis on 24 October where they met with a 51-year-old woman, according to the arrest report.

She told officers that after taking painkillers and receiving gas for a procedure as well as a liquid she believed was tequila, she woke up to find Salata assaulting her, before falling back unconscious.

She then told officers that when she woke up again to find Salata raping her and told officers she had not been dreaming.

On the day of his arrest, a 73-year-old female told investigators that she had been raped by Salata during a cosmetic medical procedure.

Salata had been due back in court on 19 December.