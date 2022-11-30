Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to pay $105m to US Virgin Islands government

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to pay up to $105m to the US Virgin Islands government to settle a lawsuit that the late paedophile used his private island in the archipelago for sex-trafficking, according to a new report.

The settlement brings to an end a three-year lawsuit brought by US Virgin Islands attorney general Denise George that accused Epstein of deceiving authorities into granting tax breaks to his financial advisory company, the New York Times reported.

Under the deal, Epstein’s estate will pay $80m in tax penalties along with half the proceeds from the sale of his private island Little Saint James, the Times stated.

The 71-acre secluded island, where dozens of Epstein’s victims have said they were trafficked to for sex, is on the market for $55m.

