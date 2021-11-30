Jeffrey Epstein’s personal pilot recounted in a Manhattan federal courtroom how A-list actors and top political figures flew on the disgraced financier’s private jet over the past several decades.

Larry Visoski was Epstein’s personal pilot from 1991 and flew his Gulfstream and Boeing 727 private jets between five properties owned by Epstein every few days for several decades. Among the passengers Mr Visoski confirmed were Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey.

The pilot also knew each of Epstein’s properties intimately, and took the jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial inside each of his jaw-droppingly opulent homes on Tuesday morning.

Mr Visoski would take Epstein and his guests to his Zorro ranch in Santa Fe, NM, about five times a year, he said. The 10,000-acre property had a runway, a fire station, a stable with 10 to 15 horses, as well as a lodge and luxurious mobile home.

After Epstein bought the ranch in 1994, he built a palatial main residence – a multi-storey mansion constructed around an internal courtyard. He also fitted out each of the properties with hi-tech audio equipment and home movie theatres.

Mr Visoski would fly Epstein and his entourage to his private island Little Saint James in the US Virgin Islands about once every 10 days, the pilot said.

After flying the Boeing 727 into the larger island of St Thomas, Mr Visoski would then pick up Epstein’s private helicopter and transfer guests.

The island featured a boat dock, helipad, and a library building. Epstein would spend most of his time in a cabana beside an enormous outdoor pool, called the Flagpole Pool, where he had an office, Mr Visoski said.

Mr Visoski described the main residence built on top of a hill at the south end of the island as “an exploded house” – every room was built out from the central courtyard, and was its own separate bungalow. Going from the kitchen to the bedroom would involve a short outdoor walk. The residence had a second large outdoor swimming pool.

The jury was also shown photos of Epstein’s Paris apartment, Palm Beach residence and Manhattan townhouse.

Mr Visoski also took jurors inside two of Epstein’s planes. Epstein owned both for a time and would indicate which of the planes he wanted to travel on, usually the Boeing, said Mr Visoski.

The Gulfstream had four large captain’s chairs in baseball glove leather colour, a conference table with two seats, a kitchen and bathroom. The Boeing’s entrance included a large living room with couches and captain’s chairs which led to a fully decked out kitchen. Then passengers would come to a room with a circular white couch known as the round room. Next was the Red Room, with stark red walls and couches, which was Epstein’s office. Then there was a master bedroom with queen-size bed and two captain’s chairs, and finally the master lavatory.

Mr Visoski testified he never saw any signs of sexual conduct on the planes, and was allowed to walk freely to the back of the cabin for comfort breaks. Mr Visoski also installed hi-tech electronic equipment in Ms Maxwell’s five-story Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan.

Ms Maxwell ran the private residences like “boutique hotels”, overseeing maintenance, construction and staffing, the court heard during opening arguments from the prosecution on Monday.

Ms Maxwell’s defence attorney Bobbi Sternheim reminded jurors they “would not be biased by affluence or opulence”.