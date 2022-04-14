The man accused of bringing terror to the New York City transport system has been ordered to be held in custody.

Frank James, 62, made a brief appearance at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Thursday, just under 24 hours after he was arrested in Manhattan’s East Village.

Assistant US Attorney Sara K. Winik told the court that Mr James had caused panic to New Yorkers’ morning commute in a way not seen since 9/11.

“The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years.”

US Magistrate Judge Roanne L Mann ordered Mr James to be held in federal custody, and undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Mr James was arrested without incident in Manhattan’s East Village on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly called CrimeStoppers himself to tell police he was at a nearby McDonald’s.

Officers descended on the fast food joint to find him gone, before taking him into custody nearby along St Mark’s Place and First Avenue.

Several bystanders said they also helped detain Mr James including Zack Tahhan who took over a local news station’s microphone to reveal he flagged down officers and directed them to the suspect.

Mr James is accused of shooting 10 people and leaving 19 others injured in Tuesday morning’s rush hour attack in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Police have said 33 rounds were fired in the attack.

The gunman donned a gas mask on a packed N train travelling to Manhattan and opened a gas canister, before opening fire as the train travelled into 36 Street station, police said.

The suspect’s motive remains unclear, but disturbing YouTube videos show Mr James ranting about Mayor Eric Adams, the subway system and NYC’s mental health system. Mr James has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, police said.

In a court filing ahead of his appearance on Thursday, prosecutors said Mr James posed a “severe and ongoing risk to the community, which necessitates detention”.

“The defendant is also a flight risk.”