Sam Bankman-Fried arrest latest: FTX founder arrested in Bahamas as US debates fraud case
Arrest comes after six weeks of financial chaos that took down world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange
Disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government, officials said.
Prosecutors in New York City announced last evening that Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had been arrested by local authorites on the basis of a sealed indictment from their office.
The attorney general of The Bahamas confirmed that in a letter, saying it was expecting a US extradiction request and would consider it in accordance with Bahamian law.
Fortune reported last week that US prosecutors were mulling fraud charges against Mr Bankman-Fried, and examining the financial transfers he made as FTX tipped into insolvency.
It comes after six weeks of financial chaos that took down the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange and humbled its colourful 30-year-old founder, known as SBF.
Charges 'include wire fraud and money laundering'
The charges against Bankman-Fried incude wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering, according to The New York Times, which cited an inside source.
The crypto mogul is the only person charged in the indictment and was reportedly arrested just after 6pm local time at his luxury residence in a Bahamian resort. He will be detained overnight at a police station.
What SBF could be charged with
What exactly are US officials investigating here? Previous reporting offers us some clues.
According to Fortune, the US Justice Department has been looking at whether hundreds of millions of dollars were improperly transferred out of the US to The Bahamas around the time that FTX filed for bankruptcy on 11 November.
The New York Times reported that officials were also probing whether Bankman-Fried had engaged in market manipulation leading to the $45 billion collapse of Terra, a cryptocurrency system designed to maintain "stablecoins" pegged to the value of the US dollar.
Conspiracy theorists claim SBF will be 'Epsteined'
A bizarre conspiracy theory is spreading that Sam Bankman-Fried is about to get "Epsteined" – that is, murdered in a way that looks like a suicide.
Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in August 2019 before he could go on trial for trafficking children to be sexually abused by wealthy associates. While authorities ruled it a suicide, many people do not believe that.
Hence, the term "Epstein" was trending on Twitter on Monday evening as numerous users predicted the death of SBF, based on zero evidence.
"People expect him to be Epsteined any day now. Better hope the cameras keep working in the jail," said one. "There is no way these powerful democrats will let him spill the beans," said another.
One tweet sharing this idea included what appeared to be a horrific image of child sexual abuse, ostensibly as evidence for some unclear conspiracy theory. The Independent has reported that tweet to Twitter's moderators and to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Elon Musk predicted this would never happen
Before this arrest, there were many people who claimed it would not happen because Sam Bankman-Fried was a major donor to Democratic politicians.
Chief among them was Twitter boss and world's richest human Elon Musk, who declared on 13 November that there would be "no investigation".
That's fared little better than his famous prediction in March 2020 that there would be "zero" Covid cases in the US by the end of April.
"SBF should be under arrest instead. Is it just me or is the US under Democrat rule really hopelessly corrupt beyond reason?" said one fairly representative Twitter user on 23 November. Another claimed that putting SBF on trial would "get very messy" for US politicians.
Bankman-Fried has since claimed that he actually donated roughly the same amount to Republican politicians, but did so through so-called "dark" channels. Of course, we consequently cannot verify them.
‘Just like any crook’: Congress reacts to SBF arrest
US legislators have welcomed the decision to move forward with charges against Bankman-Fried.
"I applaud the Justice Department and the Bahamian authorities for holding Sam Bankman-Fried accountable," said Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Senate banking committee.
"What happened at FTX appears to be good, old-fashioned fraud, and I'm glad prosecutors have been investigating what happened to ensure everyone who committed crimes is held accountable for what they did," said Wyoming Republican Cynthia Lummis.
Democratic senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said it was right to hold corporate executives personally accountable for their companies' actions, adding: "Crypto executives who break the law are just like any other crooks."
Some Republicans reacted more sceptically. "What took so long?" groused Greg Steube, a Republican House member representing Florida.
"In what world does a federal prosecutor indict someone scheduled to testify under oath before Congress? Many questions to ask," said South Carolina's William Timmons.
For the avoidance of doubt, SBF is innocent until proven guilty.
What SBF hoped to testify about
Prior to this arrest, Bankman-Fried had been scheduled to testimony before the US Congress tomorrow.
The former CEO confirmed on Twitter last week that he was "willing to testify" before the House financial services committee, though he said he "won't be as helpful as [he'd] like" because he is locked out of much of his data.
“I had thought of myself as a model CEO, who wouldn’t become lazy or disconnected. Which made it that much more destructive when I did," he added. "I’m sorry. Hopefully people can learn from the difference between who I was and who I could have been."
AOC says arrest will prevent Congress testimony
US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the arrest will prevent Bankman-Fried from testifying before Congress, while applauding authorities' action.
"Bankman-Fried was set to testify before the House tomorrow. Tonight he was arrested," said the Democratic House member, who is also known by a three-letter acronym as AOC.
"While I am disappointed we will not have the opportunity to present our line of questioning, we look forward to more information coming to light and justice being served in this case."
Lawyers 'surprised' by sudden arrest
Lawyers involved in SBF's case were surprised by the swiftness of the arrest, according to The New York Times, especially since he was due to testify before Congress only the next day.
Financial Times journalist Kadhim Shubber, a specialist in financial fraud and cryptocurrency, said the arrest had proved wrong people who accused the US Department of Justice of sloth in the case.
'I don’t think I will be arrested'
The arrest comes mere hours after Bankman-Fried proclaimed in a panel discussion: "I don't think I will be arrested."
That failed prediction came during a Twitter Spaces audio panel on Monday attended by more than 19,000 people, according to The New York Post, in which SBF's mouse could be heard rapidly clicking as he played video games in the background.
The crptocurrency baron famously (or infamously?) played League of Legends during a meeting with investors, although it appears he is not actually very good at the game.
He also said that he would testify before Congress remotely on Tuesday, rather than in person, because he is "quite overbooked" and worried about "paparazzi".
Bahamas prime minister weighs in
Along with the attorney general's statement came this from Bahamian prime minister Philip Davis:
"The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law.
"While the United States is pursuing criminal charges against SBF individually, The Bahamas will continue its own regulatory and criminal investigations into the collapse of FTX, with the continued cooperation of its law enforcement and regulatory partners in the United States and elsewhere."