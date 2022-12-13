Sam Bankman-Fried indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

US prosecutors have charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with an array of financial crimes and campaign donation violations.

The former billionaire was indicted on Tuesday of eight charges including wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States and campaign finance regulations.

Federal prosecutors in the US Southern District of New York said Bankman-Fried “deliberately and knowingly” committed fraud on investors and customers since 2019 in the indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried is accused of diverting customer funds from his crypto exchange FTX to private hedge fund Alameda Research, which he also owned, and making risky bets with investor’s money.

The indictment said Bankman-Fried had conspired with others to defraud FTX’s lenders “by providing false and misleading information to those lenders regarding Alameda Research’s financial condition.”

Prosecutors allege that he broke campaign finance laws by by using the names of other persons to conceal and increase political donations.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission had earlier slapped Bankman-Fried with civil charges for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors.

The civil complaint states that Bankman-Fried raised more than $1.8bn from equity investors since May 2019 by falsely promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets.

The complaint says Bankman-Fried diverted customer funds to Alameda Research LLC, his privately-held crypto fund, without telling them.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas on Monday and faces extradition to the US to face a jury trial.

The failed crypto baron’s arrest took lawmakers by surprise, as he had been due to testify before a Congressional hearing on Tuesday.