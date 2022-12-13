Samuel Bankman-Fried charged with defrauding investors

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding FTX investors, the Associated Press reported.

News of Tuesday’s charges filed against Mr Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, arrived less than a day after he had been arrested by local authorities in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government.

In the SEC statement, regulators accused the 30-year-old cryto baron of defrauding investors in what regulators labelled “a house of cards”, and added that it would seek an injunction to prevent him from future securities trading except for his personal account and a civil penalty, among other actions.

Separate charges are expected to be announced by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District for New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission later on Tuesday, the SEC said, according to Reuters.

Prosecutors in New York City announced Monday night that Mr Bankman-Fried had been arrested by local authorities on the basis of a sealed indictment from their office.

The attorney general of The Bahamas confirmed that in a letter, saying it was expecting a US extradition request and would consider it in accordance with Bahamian law.

Fortune reported last week that US prosecutors were mulling fraud charges against Mr Bankman-Fried and examining the financial transfers he made as FTX tipped into insolvency.

It comes after six weeks of financial chaos that took down the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange and humbled its colourful 30-year-old founder, commonly known as SBF.

Tuesday’s announcement from the SEC arrives on the same day that Mr Bankman-Fried had been set to testify voluntarily before Congress about the failure of his crypto exchange.

Though he’d originally missed the deadline to RSVP to the US House Committee on Financial Services over the collapse of his crypto exchange, Mr Bankman-Fried tweeted last week that he was “willing to testify” on 13 December hearing, but added that he would be doing so remotely from his base in The Bahamas.

“I still do not have access to much of my data – professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like,” he added.

“But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”

The fallout over the collapse of the crypto baron’s exchange, FTX, began six weeks ago after users began flooding the platform to withdraw around $5bn worth of crypto assets over the course of just one day.

Experts in the field have speculated during interviews with CNBC that if federal prosecutors pursue wire or bank fraud against Mr Bankman-Fried he could face life in prison without the possibility of supervised release.

For his part, the 30-year-old has maintained that he didn’t “knowingly” misuse customers’ money and said he believed they will eventually be made whole again, according to an New York Times interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“I didn’t ever want to commit fraud on anyone. I was shocked at what happened this month,” Mr Bankman-Fried said.