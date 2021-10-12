The Wyoming coroner who performed the autopsy on Gabby Petito will hold a virtual news conference to discuss her post-mortem results, officials said on Monday.

Dr Brent Blue, the coroner of Teton County will speak with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday at 12.30pm (2.30pm EST) and is expected to include a cause of death, nearly a month after her body was found in Wyoming.

While the coroner had ruled Petito’s death a homicide, the details about the circumstances of her death were not disclosed to the public.

The announcement comes, even as law enforcement agencies continue their search for Petito’s boyfriend and “person of interest” in the case, Brian Laundrie. Even though Mr Laundrie has not been booked under charges related to homicide, there is a federal arrest warrant against him for debit card fraud.

Petito’s parents reported her missing on 11 September, almost 10 days after her boyfriend, Mr Laundrie, 23, returned home without their daughter from a cross-country trip.

A Blue Point native, Petito’s body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on 19 September after an extensive search.

The law enforcement agencies are also combing through 24,565-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County located near their Florida home. Mr Laundrie’s family told the police they believe he entered the area and hasn’t been seen since.

Meanwhile, Mr Laundrie’s father, Chris Laundrie has also joined the law enforcement agencies to search for his son. The investigators wanted him to help them identify the spot where they suspect Brian could be hiding, Laundrie family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino was quoted as saying by NewsNation Now.

“Chris Laundrie is assisting Law Enforcement...in the search for Brian. Chris was asked to point out any favourite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve. Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally three weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better,” Mr Bertolino was quoted as saying.