The FBI has announced that a body recovered at a Nation Park in Wyoming is believed to be that of missing “van-life” blogger Gabby Petito.

In a development that appeared to draw a line under one part of a sprawling drama - even as other elements of it continued - a senior FBI agent said human remains matching a description of the young woman had been found at a camp site, located about 20 miles north of Jackson.

FBI senior advisory agent Charles Jones said on Sunday afternoon that while there had not at this point been a 100 per cent identification of the remains, the authorities had informed the parents of Ms Petito, to whom he issued his condolences.

“The cause of death has not been determined at this time,” said Mr Jones, at times his voice faltering.

“We appreciate your continued support and patience as we work through this process.”

Ms Petito, 22, has been missing since last month. She had been on a cross-country trip from her native Long Island with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23 – who drove her van back to Florida without her.

✕ Body found at Wyoming search site fits Gabby Petito's description

Mr Laundrie himself was reported missing on Friday by his parents. He had been declared a person of interest in Ms Petito’s disappearance but had refused to speak to investigators prior to his disappearance.

The couple had been involved in an altercation last month in Moab, Utah and police responded but no charges were filed. He and Ms Petito had been documenting their coast-to-coast journey on social media.

“I can confirm that the coroners officer was dispatched by a deputy coroner on the scene to recover a body that was found in the forest,” Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue said on Sunday.

As authorities held a press conference announcing the possible tragic find in Wyoming, officials in Florida continued combing the area where Laundrie was believed to be. His family said they last saw him on Tuesday but didn’t report any concern to police for several days.