Gabby Petito live: Reports of body found amid police search for van life blogger but no identity confirmed
Follow the latest updates
Separate searches are underway in Wyoming and Florida for missing YouTuber Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie.
A couple claims they saw Ms Petito’s van near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. They did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.
In Florida, protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house late this week, hoping to pressure him into cooperating with law enforcement. Ms Petito’s family called on Mr Laundrie’s family to help them find their daughter.
However, it came to light that Mr Laundrie had left the house on Tuesday and was last seen in a vast swampy nature reserve near the city of North Port. Local police and the FBI are currently searching for him in the park.
On Wednesday, the North Port Police Department in Florida announced they were treating Ms Petito’s fiancé as a person of interest in their investigation. He has thus far refused to cooperate with law enforcement.
The family of Ms Petito have also revealed they do not believe her final text message on 30 August actually came from her.
Ms Petito and her fiancé were reportedly arguing and hitting each other, according to a police report from Utah. The couple, who were on a road trip in Ms Petito’s van, were spotted having an argument in Moab City, Utah on 12 August.
Bodycamera footage of a police encounter with the couple shows Ms Petito crying over the argument she and Mr Laundrie had been having during their trip.
Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Mr Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September.
Sign up to our free breaking news email to follow this story.
Reports of body found where police are searching for missing blogger but no identity confirmed
A body has been found in the Wyoming area where the Gabby Petito search is underway, but no identity has been confirmed yet.
Fox NewsDigital reports that a coroner has arrived in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and that dogs participating in the search then left the area.
Helicopter appears to be brought in to aid search at Wyoming camp site
Search teams seem to be adding aerial surveillance to the efforts to find Gabby Petito.
The Independent’s correspondent on the ground Andrew Buncombe reports that the FBI appear to be bringing in a helicopter to the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, where the search is now focused.
The Spread Creek area in Bridger-Teton National Forest is on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park. It has been closed to the public since yesterday evening, as the FBI and law enforcement partners continue to comb the area.
Sniffer dogs are also being used to cover the ground, and park rangers were seen bringing an inflatable raft onto the site.
Back at Spread Creek campsite where FBI, for what is believed to be first time, are using a chopper in search for #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/45oVcw9plX— Andrew Buncombe (@AndrewBuncombe) September 19, 2021
Former FBI agent says domestic homicide ‘red flags’ apply to Brian Laundrie
A former FBI agent has said two ‘huge red flags’ that apply to Brian Laundrie pop up regularly in domestic homicide cases.
Speaking on ABC News, former FBI agent Brad Garrett said:
‘He obviously is the key to this case. There are two huge red flags with him: he didn’t report her missing and he isn’t helping the police. Who would do that with somebody that you are engaged to, that you are in love with?”
Mr Garrett added: “Those are two variables that pop up regularly in domestic homicide cases. We don’t know that that’s the case here, I’m just suggesting there are a lot of red flags.”
YouTube couple may have discovered proof van was at site being searched by FBI
Footage thought to be of Gabby Petito and her fiancé’s van could help both tighten the timeline and narrow the locations for investigators searching for the pair.
A couple posted a clip on YouTube that they say shows the white Force Transit van used by Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie parked at the campsite currently being searched by the FBI.
It was parked on the side of the so-called dispersed campsite at Spread Creek Road, about 20 miles north of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
This was the campsite being searched on Saturday by dozens of agents from the FBI, the National Park Service and other agencies.
The video was posted by Jenn and Kyle Bethune, who transformed a 1983 silver eagle bus to hit the road, and post video updates at their page Red White & Bethune, which is subtitled “Showing America through our Lens”.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Did YouTube couple discover proof Gaby Petito’s van was at FBI’s search site?
Family of missing young woman say they believe this is her vehicle
Fiancé Brian Laundrie could potentially hide in Florida reserve swamps ‘for months’ say police
North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor has said that it’s possible Brian Laundrie could hide out in the swamps of the Carlton Reserve “for months.”
The fiancé of Gabby Petito, who has also gone missing, is thought to have headed to Florida’s Carlton Reserve. His family told investigators they believe he entered the area earlier this week.
“It’s muddy, it’s wet, there are a few unpaved dirt roads that are out there basically running along the power lines,” Mr Taylor said.
“You could be out here for months if you wanted,” he added.
Family members said they believed Laundrie went to the reserve with only a backpack and that he took his car, although the vehicle was found at the family home, adding to the many questions that surround his disappearance.
“Certainly we prepare for all different possibilities, but our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port,” Mr Taylor said.
Gabby’s father posts video of her from 2019
Joseph Petito has posted a video of his daughter Gabby from when she was 20 and worked at a New York café.
The video of her in 2019, which was recorded by the café’s general manager for the venue’s anniversary, shows her relatively calm and at ease compared to recent police bodycam footage.
The police footage showed her extremely distressed after an incident with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, before she went missing.
FBI have video believed to show Gabby Petito’s van in Grand Teton National Park
Gabby Petito’s family have posted a notice on the Find Gabby Facebook page saying a video that shows a white van at a campground in Grand Teton National Park on August 27 is with the FBI.
The vehicle in the footage appears to be the converted camper van that Ms Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie had been living in as they travelled across the country before Ms Petito’s disappearance.
The post said: “We believe this is the van for multiple reasons. Please do not clog up the tip line with the same video. This is in the hands of the right people,” adding “Thank you so much, this is exactly why we are asking people to review older photos and video.”
A family found the clip after looking through recordings they had taken while in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of the park on August 27.
They posted the footage on YouTube with a caption explaining it had been taken in the camping area in the early evening that day.
“We had passed by a white van with Florida Plates. We noticed it because we are originally from Florida and wanted to stop and say hi. When we passed the van, all the lights were off and it didn’t look like anyone was there. We ended up leaving because we couldn’t find a spot,” the caption read.
If the footage can be confirmed to be showing Gabby Petito’s van, it could potentially help narrow down the search for investigators.
Florida TV channel flies drone over vast area being searched
Search resumes for Laundrie
The search for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, has resumed today.
Around 50 people from North Port Police, FBI, and Florida Fish and Wildlife are searching the 200-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County.
The park opens into a 25,000-acre area called Carlton Reserve, a swampy woodland that was searched yesterday.
Josh Taylor, public information officer for the North Port Police, said: “We’ve had 50 plus folks, we’ve had drones in the air, bloodhounds, K-9s, four-wheelers, side-by-sides... certainly out there it’s very wet.”
Speaking of Laundrie, Mr Taylor told WFLA-TV: “You have someone there’s an enormous amount of pressure on him to provide answers about what’s going on here.”
Campers with information urged to come forward
The FBI is calling on people who stayed at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming between 27 and 30 August to get in touch if they have information on Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies