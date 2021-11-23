The family of Gabby Petito has said it is waiting to see if other individuals are charged over their daughter’s murder, after it was reported the suspect in her death had shot himself in the head.

A lawyer for the family of Laundrie, whose body was recovered from a Florida nature reserve last month, said a post-mortem examination had concluded the 24-year-old had died after shooting himself in the head with a gun.

Laundrie had been named as a “person of interest” by the FBI in the disappearance and killing of the 22-year-old woman, whose case triggered global attention.

Yet, no formal charges were ever brought against him or anyone else.

On Tuesday, the family for the young woman, originally from Long Island, in New York State, said it had been asked not to comment on the latest developments by the FBI, as it continued its investigation into the case.

Brian Laundrie news - latest: Gabby Petito family respond as lawyer reveals suspect’s cause of death

The sad, twisting saga of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie – and what it tells us about America

Florida police who lost Brian Laundrie charged 100k in overtime on the case

“The Schmidt and Petito family has been aware of the circumstances surrounding the suicide of the sole suspect in Gabby’s murder,” said a statement provided to The Independent by a family friend.

“Gabby’s family will not be making a statement at this time due to the request of the United States Attorney’s Office and the Teton County Prosecutor’s Office.”

The statement added: “The family was asked to not comment and let the FBI continue their investigation and allow the US Attorney’s Office make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged.”

More follows.....