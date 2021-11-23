Brian Laundrie news - latest: Autopsy results to be released, lawyer says
Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results could be released in the next few days, according to Steve Bertolino, attorney for the Laundrie family.
Laundrie’s remains have been examined by a forensic anthropologist in Sarasota County to try to determine his cause of death.
No cause or manner of death was initially determined for Laundrie, whose remains were discovered on 20 October by his parents and FBI in Myakkahatachee Creek Environmental Park.
The remains, which included part of a human skull, were discovered along with a backpack and notebook in an area of the park previously submerged in water.
The FBI confirmed Laundrie’s identity the following day with the help of dental records.
Authorities have also been trying to repair a personal notebook retrieved from a dry bag near his body as part of their investigation into the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.
Crucial to their investigation will be Laundrie’s digital communications, including his texts and emails, use of social media, and internet browsing history prior to his death.
Ms Petito’s family strongly suspect that Laundrie was impersonating her in text messages after her death to try to confuse them and the police.
Timeline of events in Petito-Laundrie case
2 July – Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie leave New York for van-life road trip.
12 August – The couple is seen arguing in Moab City, Utah. Concerned bystanders call the police, who intervene, capturing the altercation on video on the officers’ body camera. One officer describes the incident as a “mental health crisis”.
17 August – Laundrie flies from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Tampa, Florida, alone, to collect some items and close a storage unit as the couple allegedly contemplates extending their road trip.
23 August – Laundrie returns to Salt Lake City to rejoin Petito.
24 August – Petito spotted checking out of a hotel in Salt Lake City with Laundrie.
25 August – Petito has a video call with her mother.
27 August – Louisiana couple see Petito and Laundrie involved in a “commotion” at the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming. Last known sighting of Petito.
30 August – last text messages sent from Petito’s phone.
1 September – Laundrie returns to North Port, Florida, where the couple lived, without Gabby.
11 September – Petito’s family launch missing person’s investigation
14 September – Police declare Laundrie a “person of interest” in the case.
17 September – Laundrie’s family call investigators to their home, admit Brian has been missing since 14 September.
19 September – FBI announce that a body has been discovered in Wyoming, believed to be Petito.
20 September – FBI search the Laundrie home, declared it a crime scene.
21 September – Petito family attorney confirms that the body found in Wyoming is Gabby. FBI confirm her death to be a homicide.
23 September – FBI issue federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, related to “activities following the death of Gabby”.
12 October – Teton County Coroner announces Petito’s cause of death was strangulation.
20 October – Human remains discovered in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, alongside personal items that belonged to Laundrie.
21 October – FBI match Laundrie’s dental records to human remains found in the Carlton Reserve.
The results of an autopsy on Brian Laundrie’s body will be announced in the following 48 hours, a lawyer for his family has said.
Steve Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, told News 4 New York of the news on Tuesday.
Gino Spocchia has more.
Florida police who lost Brian Laundrie charged 100k in overtime on the case
The months-long investigation by North Port police into the disappearances and deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie allegedly cost more than $100,000 (£74,000) in overtime pay.
A spokesperson for the North Port Police Department said on Monday that although it did not track how much it was spending on its investigations, the cost of paying overtime was over $100,000 (£74,000).
Gino Spocchia has the story.
