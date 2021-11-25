✕ Close Brian Laundrie shot himself in head, family attorney confirms

Gabby Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, shot himself in the head, autopsy results show.

Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the death of Ms Petito during their cross-country van trip together.

The Laundrie family’s lawyer Steven Bertolino said his parents had been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Laundrie’s remains were discovered by his parents and FBI in Myakkahatachee Creek Environmental Park on 20 October.

The remains, which included part of a human skull, were found along with a backpack and notebook in an area of the park previously submerged in water.

Authorities have also been trying to repair a personal notebook retrieved from a dry bag near his body as part of their investigation into the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Crucial to their investigation will be Laundrie’s digital communications, including his texts and emails, use of social media, and internet browsing history prior to his death.