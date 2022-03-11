Gabby Petito’s family have filed a civil lawsuit claiming the parents of Brian Laundrie knew he had killed the vlogger before she had been reported missing.

Ms Petito’s parents Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt also accuse Chris and Roberta Laundrie of planning to help Brian leave the country in the lawsuit, which was first reported by WFLA.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have described the allegations as “baseless” in a statement released by their attorney Steve Bertolino to WFLA.

The lawsuit alleges Brian Laundrie informed his parents of the murder “on or about” 28 August.

It states his parents then contacted Mr Bertolino and sent him a retainer on 2 September.

The suit contains several new claims that have never previously been revealed by the FBI.

After Ms Petito’s body was found in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on 19 September, her cause of death was given as “manual strangulation”.

The lawsuit alleges Ms Petito’s body also showed signs of blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

In a note found near Laundrie’s remains in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, on 20 October, he claimed responsibility for her murder.

