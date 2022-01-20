Gabby Petito’s parents have struck a “distribution of property” deal with the Laundrie family to get their daughter’s belongings back once they are released by the FBI.

Ms Petito’s personal items left at the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie and seized by the FBI after her disappearance will be handed back to her parents, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement.

“An agreement in principle with respect to the distribution of property between the two families has been reached.

“I have no further comment at this time.”

It came as Ms Petito’s parents met with the FBI in Tampa on Wednesday.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for information about the purpose of the meeting.

Brian Laundrie, 23, was found in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on 20 October, and his death was later ruled to be suicide by gunshot wound to the head.

He had been the subject of an intense month-long manhunt after Ms Petito’s remains were discovered in a remote national park in Wyoming on 19 September.

His parents have also been eager to recover a notebook found close to where his remains were discovered.

It had been hoped the notebook, which was submerged underwater for weeks in a dry bag, may yield clues about Ms Petito’s homicide.

Mr Bertolino said earlier this month he had been working “cordially” with Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford to have belongings returned to both families.