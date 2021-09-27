FBI visits Laundrie home to investigate DNA match

Two FBI agents visited the family home of Brian Laundrie in Florida on Sunday to collect some of his personal belongings for “DNA matching,” according to the family’s lawyer.

The visit comes amidst a scaled up search for Mr Laundrie, who has been declared a “person of interest” in the homicide of his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito. Her body was found last week inside the Wyoming national park.

Describing the visit as routine, family attorney Steven Bertolino told the media that the “FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching.”

“Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could," he added. The visit comes almost a week after the FBI agents swarmed his house with guns drawn and marking it with crime scene tape as they placed his parents in an unmarked van.

Mr Laundrie, who had returned home alone on 1 September after a cross-country trip with his girlfriend, also disappeared days after Ms Petito’s family reported her missing on 11 September.

Days after investigating his whereabouts unsuccessfully, the FBI last Thursday announced a federal arrest warrant against him in relation to the death of Ms Petito. “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms Petito’s homicide,” said Michael Schneider, special agent in charge .

“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI,” he said.

The law enforcement agencies are also combing through 24,565-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County located near their Florida home. Mr Laundrie’s family told the police they believe he entered the area and hasn’t been seen since.

Meanwhile, Ms Petito’s family organised a memorial service in Long Island where her relatives and friends gathered to offer their condolences. Calling his daughter “the most amazing person,” Joseph Petito asked people to learn from his daughter and leave bad relationships.

“I want you to take a look at these pictures, and I want you to be inspired by Gabby," he said at the service. "If there’s a trip you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now while you have the time. If there is a relationship you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now."