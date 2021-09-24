Gabby Petito’s family have set up a charitable foundation in her name, and are asking people to donate to it in lieu of flowers for her memorial service.

Ms Petito’s father Joe Petito announced on Friday the family had formed the Future Gabby Petito Foundation.

“We thank you for all the support,” Mr Petito said.

In lieu of flowers for the service, please send donations for the Future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation at https://t.co/LuZ4fILZY0 or https://t.co/4jn0zukyIb



We Thank you for all the support💙🦋🌈 pic.twitter.com/MWGx2BGHmQ — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

Donations are being collected through the Johnny Mac Foundation, a charity set up by the family of a former FDNY firefighter who died of 9/11-related cancer in 2009.

Ms Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt is a longtime volunteer and board member at the foundation.

The family announced a memorial visitation for Ms Petito, 22, will be open to the public.

The memorial will take place at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home, in Long Island, New York, from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday.

Ms Petito’s remains were located in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest in Wyoming on Sunday, and an autopsy confirmed her death was a homicide. The cause of death has yet to be released.

She was brought back to New York by her stepfather Jim Schmidt, who assisted in the FBI-led search for Ms Petito.

Gabby Petito’s uncle Steve Petito asks neighbors to light candles in memory of Ms Petito. (screengrab)

On Thursday, Ms Petito’s uncle Steve asked people to light a candle at the end of their driveway for his “beautiful” niece at 7pm on Friday.

“She touched the world,” Steve Petito wrote in the post on Instagram.