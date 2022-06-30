Gabby Petito: Judge denies Laundries’ motion to dismiss lawsuit

Ms Petito’s parents have accused Chris and Roberta Laundrie of concealing their daughter’s death

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 30 June 2022 15:01
Gabby Petito in a screen grab from her YouTube v-log

Gabby Petito in a screen grab from her YouTube v-log

(YouTube)

Brian Laundrie’s parents will have to answer to claims they had prior knowledge of Gabby Petito’s death after a judge denied their motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought by her parents.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt are suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie in Florida’s Sarasota County Circuit Court alleging they deliberately withheld information that their son had killed the vlogger before she was reported missing.

At the centre of the Petito’s case is a 16 September statement released by Laundrie attorney Steve Bertolino, as search parties combed the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for Ms Petito.

“On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Ms Petito is successful and that Ms Petito is reunited with her family,” the statement read.

Judge Hunter W Carroll denied a motion by the Laundries to dismiss the case in a ruling issued on Thursday morning, and first reported by NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

“Because the Laundries’ statement by their attorney in the context of the unique facts of this case is objectively outrageous, the Court concludes that Plaintiffs have stated causes of action for intentional infliction of emotional distress against the Laundries,” the judge said.

Ms Petito’s parents appeared in court last week for the first hearing of a civil lawsuit in which they also allege the Laundries helped Brian evade capture and offering help to leave the country.

Their lawyer Pat Reilly told the court the Laundries had deliberately put out a false statement when they knew she was not alive.

“That’s callous, it’s shameful, it’s outrageous,” he said during the court hearing.

Mr Petito and Ms Schmidt are seeking damages for the “intentional infliction of emotional distress”.

