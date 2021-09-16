Police in Utah have released body camera footage of missing YouTube personality Gabby Petito and her fiance Brian Laundrie, almost a month before she was reported missing.

The video, which reportedly lasts for an hour, shows officers from Moab City Police Department separating Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie, who returned from a road trip without the 22-year-old, prompting an investigation. He has since been named as a person of interest.

A witness called 911 saying he “feared the worst” for Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie, who reportedly fought before officers tracked down their white van.

It was alleged that she slapped her fiance, and no charges were filed. The incident, meanwhile, was classed as a "mental/emotional health break" and not a domestic assault.

As ABC7 News reported on Thursday, Ms Petito told officers that arguments between the pair had become more frequent in the days before 12 August.

The pair were travelling toward Oregon, and Ms Petito stopped communicating with her family somewhere in Wyoming.

Ms Laundrie, who lived with Ms Petito in North Port, Florida, returned without his fiance and has so far refused to cooperate with authorities. A search for the missing YouTube personality has been ongoing since 11 September.

Police in North Port are expected to hold a press conference today on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in their search for Ms Petito, and investigations.