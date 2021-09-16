The father of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito has issued a fresh plea for help from the family of Brian Laundrie to find his daughter.

Appearing at a press conference with law enforcement officials in Florida, Joe Petito said his sole focus was on finding his daughter and encouraged friends and family of the Laundrie family to call an anonymous tipline set up by the FBI.

“What I need from everybody here is help, because the goal is still not met, and that goal is to bring Gabby home safely.

“I’m asking for help from everyone here. I’m asking for help from everyone at home.

“I’m asking for help from the parents of Brian. And I’m asking for help of the family members and friends of the Laundrie family as well.

“There is a tipline that you can call anonymously.

“Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I’m asking for that help.

“This girl is what matters right now,” he said, pointing to a photo of Ms Petito.

“This is what matters.”

The North Port Police Department and FBI agents also attended the press conference.

Anyone with information on Gabby Petito’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).