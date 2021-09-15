Gabby Petito - latest updates: Police to hold press conference over missing YouTuber
The YouTuber’s fiance returned from a road trip without her, prompting a police investigation
Police in Florida have new information on the disappearance of Gabby Petito, a popular YouTuber.
Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September.
Mr Laundrie, who lived with Ms Petito in North Port, Florida, has thus far refused to cooperate with authorities. The North Port police will hold a press conference today at 11:30am EST to discuss the latest developments in their search for Ms Petito.
Nicole Schmidt, Ms Petito’s mother, said the last time she spoke with her daughter was 30 August, but because it was a text she cannot be sure that she was actually speaking with the woman. Before that the mother and daughter video chatted on 23 or 24 August.
Ms Schmidt said it was normal for her and her daughter to video chat multiple times a week. When her daughter did not check in after Mr Laundrie returned early from their road trip, she grew concerned and eventually the family alerted the police.
Police called to incident involving Petito in Utah
Police in Moab, Utah reported that they responded to an incident involving Gabrielle Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, on 12 August.
The police did not go into detail regarding the circumstances of the call.
“Our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021 however, neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party. Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges,” Moab Police said in a statement.
Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the search for YouTuber Gabrielle Petito.
Ms Petito left her home in North Port, Florida, to embark on a cross country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.
When Mr Laundrie returned home early - and without Ms Petito - the 22-year-old woman’s family became worried and alerted the police. Ms Petito’s fiance, Mr Laundrie, has refused to cooperate with police inquiries into her location.
The North Port Police Department announced on Wednesday it would provide updates on the search today at 11:30 am.
