Brownsvillepolice have identified the driver in a fatal car crash that left eight people dead outside a migrant centre in Texas.

Chief Felix Sauceda identified the driver as George Alvarez, 34.

Mr Sauceda said Mr Alvarez lost control of his SUV while running a red light. The SUV then rolled onto its side and slammed into a group of people outside a migrant centre. Police found six people dead when they arrived and another 12 that were in need of critical care. The death toll later rose to eight.

Mr Alvarez allegedly tried to flee the scene of the accident, but was held down by bystanders, according to the chief.

Reporters asked Mr Sauceda if police had ruled out the collision being an intentional act on the part of Mr Alvarez. Mr Sauceda said that police were still in the midst of an investigation and had not ruled anything out at the time of the press conference.

Earlier reports suggested Mr Alvarez was allegedly "very uncooperative" with the investigation.

Weeks before the attack, thousands of migrants — many from Venezuela — arrived in the city, prompting a state of emergency.

No threats of violence were made to the migrant centre where the crash occurred, according to Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.