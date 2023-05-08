Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Disturbing security camera footage has emerged of the moment an SUV ploughed into pedestrians waiting for a bus in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday morning, killing eight people and wounding several more.

The footage shows a group of between 20 to 25 men waiting idly on the pavement outside of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center in the border city.

A grey Range Rover is then seen speeding into view and running straight into the crowd of people, sending bodies scattering.

The car itself flips onto its side after hitting the curb and slides along a short distance before skidding to a halt.

Shelter director Victor Maldonado, who rushed out of the centre in the aftermath of the fatal crash, told CNN: “This SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about 100ft away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop.”

At least eight people were killed in the incident and a further nine were taken to hospital, most of whom are said to be Venezuelan migrant men who had stayed overnight at the centre before returning to downtown Brownsville.

The driver, a Hispanic male who has not been named, was detained by passersby at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment.

He was arrested and so far been charged with reckless driving.

Investigators are seeking to establish whether his actions were accidental or intentional and are working to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. Police said he has been “very uncooperative” with the investigation.

“We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” Brownsville police investigator Lt Martin Sandoval told reporters.

Footage captures the fatal crash at a migrant shelter in Brownsville (Rep Henry Cuellar’s office)

“It can be three factors. It could be intoxication; it could be an accident; or it could be intentional. In order for us to find out exactly what happened, we have to eliminate the other two.”

Brownsville has declared a state of emergency in recent weeks after thousands of migrants, many from Venezuela, have flocked to the city.

But, despite this, Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said the Ozanam Center had received no direct threats prior to Sunday’s incident.