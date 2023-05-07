Jump to content

Seven dead after being deliberately run over in front of Texas migrant shelter, say police

Accident involving Range Rover took place outside city’s Ozanam Center

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Sunday 07 May 2023 18:46
Seven dead after being deliberately run over by motorists outside migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas

(ValleyCentral)

Seven people were killed when they were deliberately run over in front of a Texas migrant shelter by a motorist, say police.

The shocking incident took place on Sunday morning near Brownsville’s Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and homeless in the Texas city.

Police spokesperson Lt Martin Sandoval told KVEO-TV that seven victims died at the scene and another four to six victims were taken to hospitals in the area.

The accident took place at a bus stop near the shelter in the border city, Lt Sandoval told The Associated Press.

The male suspect, who has not yet been named, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, but Lt Sandoval told the news station that more charges will likely be filed.

The incident took place at around 8.30am CT, say officials.

The driver is in the hospital being treated and under 24-hour guard watch, police said, and tests for drugs and alcohol will be performed, reported ABC News.

