Brownsville Texas crash - live: SUV driver suspected of killing seven outside migrant shelter remains ‘uncooperative’
An SUV slammed into a crowd of people waiting for a bus on Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, killing seven people and injuring at least 10.
Police said the driver was hospitalised and they are yet to determine his identity.
They are yet to determine if the collision was intentional and added that the accused was “very uncooperative”.
“But he will be transported to our city jail as soon as he gets released,” said Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval. “Then we’ll fingerprint him and (take a) mug shot, and then we can find his true identity.”
Most of the victims struck by the vehicle have been identified as Venezuelan men waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after having spent the night at the shelter. Authorities claimed the border city has seen a surge of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks for unclear reasons.
Shelter director Victor Maldonado said the shelter had not received any threats before the crash, but they did afterwards.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
An SUV slammed into a crowd of people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10, police said as they prepared to arrest the hospitalized driver.
With no bench at the unmarked city bus stop, some of the victims were sitting on the curb around 8.30am when the driver hit them, surveillance video from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center showed. Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said police did not know whether the collision was intentional.
Shelter director Victor Maldonado said the SUV ran up the curb, flipped and continued moving for about 200ft. Some people walking on the sidewalk about 30ft from the main group were also hit, Mr Maldonado said. Witnesses detained the driver as he tried to run away and held him until police arrived, he said.
“This SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about 100ft away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop,” said Mr Maldonado, who reviewed the shelter’s surveillance video.
Victims struck by the vehicle were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after having spent the night at the overnight shelter, said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.
Mayorkis briefed on Brownsville deaths
.@SecMayorkas has been briefed on the tragic situation in Brownsville and has reached out to local leaders to offer condolences and the full support of the Department. @DHSgov is in close touch with local authorities to provide assistance.— Marsha (Catron) Espinosa (@MCatronDHS) May 7, 2023
“7 individuals have been pronounced dead at the scene and 11 transported to local hospitals. 1 individual was airlifted to Valley Baptist Harlingen. The area is still closed to traffic,” stated Brownsville Fire Department on Facebook.
Some migrants among dead, say police
Some migrants were killed in the incident, Lt Sandoval told Fox News.
“We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” said Lt Sandoval.
