An SUV slammed into a crowd of people waiting for a bus on Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, killing seven people and injuring at least 10.

Police said the driver was hospitalised and they are yet to determine his identity.

They are yet to determine if the collision was intentional and added that the accused was “very uncooperative”.

“But he will be transported to our city jail as soon as he gets released,” said Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval. “Then we’ll fingerprint him and (take a) mug shot, and then we can find his true identity.”

Most of the victims struck by the vehicle have been identified as Venezuelan men waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after having spent the night at the shelter. Authorities claimed the border city has seen a surge of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks for unclear reasons.

Shelter director Victor Maldonado said the shelter had not received any threats before the crash, but they did afterwards.