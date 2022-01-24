Three former police officers “watched as George Floyd died a slow and agonising death” and failed to intervene as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck “for nine minutes and 29 seconds”, a court in Minnesota heard on Monday.

Prosecutor Samantha Trepel began opening statements on Monday morning in the federal trial of Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng on charges of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights during his fatal arrest on Memorial Day 2020.

Ms Trepel told jurors that the three officers failed in a “fundamental element of policing” to care for the Black man while he was in their custody and “chose not to act” to stop their fellow officer murdering him.

“These three CPR-trained defendants stood or knelt next to Officer Chauvin as he slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them,” the prosecutor said, according to Fox9 reporter Rob Olson.

The prosecutor said the three officers were trained to administer medical care but “didn’t lift a finger” to try to save Mr Floyd’s life.

“You will see that when the ambulance arrived, it was the paramedics – and not these officers – who told Mr Chauvin he needed to get up,” said the prosecutor.

“In your custody is in your care” is a key responsibility of a law enforcement officer, she repeated during the opening statement.

“We will ask you to hold these men accountable for choosing to do nothing,” she said.

Mr Floyd died when Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest over a suspected $20 counterfeit bill in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020, as he begged for air saying “I can’t breathe”.

Mr Kueng knelt on his back, Mr Lane held down his legs and Mr Thao held back bystanders, stopping them from intervening.

All three former officers are charged with one count of depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care and showing a “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs”.

Mr Thao and Mr Kueng are also charged with one count of depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to intervene to stop Chauvin’s unreasonable use of force.

Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Mr Floyd’s death.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

An almost all-white jury will deliberate on the racially-charged case, after Mr Floyd’s death led to protests across the globe calling for racial justice and an end to systemic racism.

A panel of 18 - including 12 jurors and six alternates - was selected on Thursday, made up of 16 white people and two people of Asian descent.