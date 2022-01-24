George Floyd officers trial - live: Defense says officers were ‘let down’ by Minneapolis Police Department
Opening arguments began on Monday in the federal trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s murder, which sparked racial justice protests worldwide.
Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged with one count of violating the Black man’s civil rights by failing to provide him with medical aid.
Mr Thao and Mr Kueng are also charged with failing to intervene to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin’s use of force, after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes on 25 May 2020.
They have all pleaded not guilty.
Chauvin was convicted of murder at his state trial in April and reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in December.
A nearly all-white jury was convened for the officers’ trial, after a panel of 16 white people and two Asian people was selected last week.
A state criminal trial on aiding and abetting charges begins in June.
Three former police officers “watched as George Floyd died a slow and agonising death” and failed to intervene as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck “for nine minutes and 29 seconds”, a court in Minnesota heard on Monday.
Prosecutor Samantha Trepel began opening statements on Monday morning in the federal trial of Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng on charges of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights during his fatal arrest on Memorial Day 2020.
Ms Trepel told jurors that the three officers failed in a “fundamental element of policing” to care for the Black man while he was in their custody and “chose not to act” to stop fellow officer Chauvin murdering him.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp recaps this morning’s opening remarks from the prosecution in a closely watched trial:
Defense says officers were ‘let down’ by Minneapolis Police Department
Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett argues that the Minneapolis Police Department “let down” officers on 25 May 2020, and that the most-senior officer at the scene – Derek Chauvin – “called all the shots” among the four officers.
Chauvin also was Mr Kueng’s field training officer.
Defense argues rookie cop did not willfully deny George Floyd his rights
Thomas Plunkett, defense attorney for J Alexander Kueng, one of two rookie officers on the scene, argued to jurors in his opening remarks how an unseasoned officer could have been unprepared and caught up in a “complex, rapidly unfolding set of circumstances” that day, according to KMSP-TV’s Rob Olson.
The video that captured Mr Floyd’s final moment is not what Mr Kueng saw that day, Mr Plunkett argued.
He told jurors that they must prove that Mr Kueng “willfully” deprived Mr Floyd his rights that day.
Defense argues Floyd refused to follow officers’ instructions before his death
Defense attorney Robert Paule detailed officers’ initial response to the 911 call that brought them to George Floyd.
In his opening remarks, he argued that Mr Floyd refused to follow officers’ instructions and was “physically resisting” when officers arrived.
“The death of Mr Floyd is a tragedy ... however a tragedy is not a crime,” he said, according to KTSP reporter Eric Chalou.
Judge denies defense motion for mistrial over prosecution’s ‘argumentative’ opening statement
Two defense attorneys objected to prosecutors’ opening statement as too “argumentative” and one asked for a mistrial.
Judge Paul Magnuson dismissed the motion, but he noted that the opening remarks from the prosecution were more argumentative than typically allowed in his courtroom. “It’s not grounds for a mistrial,” he said, according to KMSP-TV’s Rob Olson.
Prosecutors wrap opening statements, court takes 15 minutes break
Federal prosecutors have closed their opening statements in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of failing to provide aid to George Floyd as he Derek Chauvin kneeled against his neck.
“As the evidence will show... the defendants failed to act,” prosecutors told the jury on Monday, according to KARE’s Karla Hult. “You will see that when the ambulance arrived, it was the paramedics – and not these officers – who told Mr Chauvin he needed to get up.”
Prosecution begins delivering opening statements
Opening statements are now underway inside the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and US Courthouse in St Paul, Minnesota, in the trial of the three former police officers charged in connection to the murder of George Floyd.
Prosecutors began opening statements just after 10:15am local time (11:15am ET) on Monday morning.
The statement, which is expected to last around 30 minutes, lays out the federal case that the three defendants violated Mr Floyd’s civil rights by failing to render him medical aid and failing to stop Derek Chauvin’s use of force.
Why is Thomas Lane only charged with one count?
J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are all charged with one count of violating George Floyd’s civil rights by failing to administer medical aid to him.
Mr Kueng and Mr Thao are also charged with one count of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights by failing to intervene to stop Derek Chauvin’s use of force.
Mr Lane is not charged with this count.
It is not clear why Mr Lane is charged with just the one count however, there is evidence that he asked Chauvin twice whether they should roll Mr Floyd on his side during the deadly encounter.
Footage shows Mr Kueng kneeling on Mr Floyd’s back and Mr Lane holding down his legs while Mr Thao held back bystanders and stopped them from intervening.
Opening statements expected to last around two hours
Opening statements are expected to last around two hours in total as they get under way at 10am CT (11am ET) on Monday morning.
Federal prosecutors are expected to kick off proceedings by spending around 30 minutes laying out their case against the three officers.
Then, attorneys for each of the defendants - Tou Thao, J Alexander Young and Thomas Lane - will each deliver their opening statements.
The defence attorneys said they each planned to take around 20 to 30 minutes.
