J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao pictured left to right in their booking photos (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Opening arguments began on Monday in the federal trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s murder, which sparked racial justice protests worldwide.

Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged with one count of violating the Black man’s civil rights by failing to provide him with medical aid.

Mr Thao and Mr Kueng are also charged with failing to intervene to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin’s use of force, after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes on 25 May 2020.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

Chauvin was convicted of murder at his state trial in April and reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in December.

A nearly all-white jury was convened for the officers’ trial, after a panel of 16 white people and two Asian people was selected last week.

A state criminal trial on aiding and abetting charges begins in June.