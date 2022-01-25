The three former Minneapolis police officers who have been held for violating George Floyd’s civil rights were accused of standing by as another officer Derek Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them,” the prosecutors said as arguments in the case began on Monday.
The jurors were shown the video footage of the deadly encounter which led to Floyd’s death on 25 May 2020 after the prosecutors made opening remarks. The video was taken from the officer’s body-worn cameras and from bystanders.
Three police officers — Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — have been charged with one count of violating the Black man’s civil rights by failing to provide him with medical aid.
Mr Thao and Mr Kueng have also been held for failing to intervene and stop Derek Chauvin’s use of force. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, while Mr Lane held his legs and Mr Kueng knelt on his back. Mr Thao was seen keeping bystanders from intervening. Throughout this, the 46-year-old Floyd was facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air.
According to the defence attorneys, the department “let down” officers, while most-senior officer Chauvin at the scene called “all the shots” among them.
The three officers have pleaded not guilty.
Full encounter between police and George Floyd shown to jury
The trial of three police officers involved in George Floyd’s death began on Monday where jurors were shown videos of officers approaching and struggling with the man moments before he died.
In the videos, the officers were seen arriving at the spot where J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane arrived first. The men were seen putting Floyd on the ground and he is visibly struggling and says he cannot breathe.
The camera showed Mr Lane holding Floyd’s legs, while Mr Kueng knelt on his back. Shortly after, Floyd falls silent.
Videos shot by bystanders showed people gathering around the scene, shouting at the officers.
The videos for the jurors have been stitched together from body-worn cameras and from bystanders clippings.
Another video by the officers shows EMS arriving as officers put an unresponsive Floyd into an ambulance.
The court entered the recess after the videos were shown to the jury.
Good morning! Welcome to the Independent’s live blog on the federal trial of three former officers over the George Floyd killing.
