FILE: This image from video shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on 25 May 2020 (AP)

The three former Minneapolis police officers who have been held for violating George Floyd’s civil rights were accused of standing by as another officer Derek Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them,” the prosecutors said as arguments in the case began on Monday.

The jurors were shown the video footage of the deadly encounter which led to Floyd’s death on 25 May 2020 after the prosecutors made opening remarks. The video was taken from the officer’s body-worn cameras and from bystanders.

Three police officers — Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — have been charged with one count of violating the Black man’s civil rights by failing to provide him with medical aid.

Mr Thao and Mr Kueng have also been held for failing to intervene and stop Derek Chauvin’s use of force. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, while Mr Lane held his legs and Mr Kueng knelt on his back. Mr Thao was seen keeping bystanders from intervening. Throughout this, the 46-year-old Floyd was facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air.

According to the defence attorneys, the department “let down” officers, while most-senior officer Chauvin at the scene called “all the shots” among them.

The three officers have pleaded not guilty.