Shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis kills one and severely injures another
Second fatal shooting in a week at intersection that memorialises death of George Floyd
One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Sunday.
It was the second fatal shooting in a week at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, that was renamed in memory of Mr Floyd after he was murdered by Minneapolis police officers two years ago.
Police spokesman Garrett Parten told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds at around 1pm on Sunday.
One man was found lying in the middle of the intersection and later died in hospital. A second man who collapsed in an nearby alleyway was taken to hospital where his condition was unknown, the Star-Tribune reported.
Their identities have not yet been released.
Investigators at the scene said it appeared that evidence, either a gun or shell casings, had been removed from the intersection before police arrived, Mr Parten said.
“Whether they know where the evidence is or who took the evidence, that’s important information for this homicide investigation,” Mr Parten told the Associated Press.
One week before Sunday’s shooting, Mohamed Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the area early on 7 August.
Mr Parten told the Associated Press that patrols would be stepped up in the area in response to the fatal shootings.
The memorial was established by Mr Floyd’s family and the local community after his death in May 2020.
