George Santos accused of ‘ethics violations and sexual harassment’ by would-be aide

New York Representative George Santos has been accused of sexual harassment.

Journalist Derek Myers made the allegations in a letter to the House Committee on Ethics on Friday. Mr Myers worked in Mr Santos’ Office until he was terminated earlier this week because he is charged with criminal wiretapping in Ohio, The New York Times reported.

Mr Myer says that Mr Santos asked him on 25 January whether he was on the dating app Grindr, allegedly sharing that he had a profile himself. Mr Myers says the congressman allegedly asked him to sit closed and started touching his leg before inviting him to go to karaoke.

When Mr Myers declined, he claimed that Mr Santos allegedly moved his hand to Mr Myers’ groin area.

“These matters will not be litigated on social media or through news media,’ Mr Myers tweeted on Friday along with the letter. “They are serious offenses and the evidence and facts will speak for themselves if the committee takes up the matter. This tweet is being made public in light of transparency.”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Santos’ office for comment.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.