George Santos – news: Secret tapes catch congressman admitting he ‘lied to everyone’ and giving Botox advice
Congressman admits he ‘obviously f***** up’ in new recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer
Bombshell secret tapes have caught embattled Republican congressman George Santos admitting that he “lied to everyone” following a wave of allegations and admissions that he fabricated most of his professional profile and resume before he was elected in November.
In the audio obtained by Talking Points Memo, Mr Santos is heard telling a prospective staffer that he had lied, including to his chief of staff Charley Lovett.
“I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” he says in the audio. “And he still forgave me and gave me a second shot, unlike some other people.”
In the recording, Mr Santos is also heard offering advice about Botox, saying: “Stop going to Colombia for your diluted Botox.”
The candid insight into Mr Santos’ office comes as he stood down from his committee assignments this week amid mounting scrutiny into his campaign finances.
Federal law enforcement also is reportedly investigating a claim that he stole money from a GoFundMe set up to pay for surgery for a disabled veteran’s dying dog.
Federal law enforcement agents are reportedly investigating claims that George Santos raised money to pay for surgery for a Navy veteran’s dying dog before allegedly disappearing with the money.
Nearly 100 years after F Scott Fitzgerald set The Great Gatsby in these same opulent shores, the 34-year-old Republican congressman has once again drawn the eyes of the world onto the eastward-stretching leg of New York City, and invited comparisons to the titular character of that Great American Novel along the way.
Where Jay Gatsby ultimately failed in his efforts, Santos succeeded in his. A man who repeatedly lied about his own history, from claiming his mother died on 9/11, to falsifying his education and net worth — not for love, but for donations, votes and influence — was elected to a seat in one of the most powerful legislative bodies in the world.
So, how did he do it? How did he fool so many people? How did no one know? The truth is, many did. But no one listened to them.
The Independent’s Richard Hall reports from Long Island:
The Independent’s Richard Hall writes:
A bizzare new saga has opened up in the seemingly unending spiral that has become George Santos’s arrival on Capitol Hill after a reporter published leaked audio from the congressman’s office on Thurdsay evening.
The audio, obtained and published by Talking Points Memo, was reportedly recorded in the congressional office of Mr Santos without the congressman or his staff’s permission.
In the clip, the reporter (Derek Myers) is informed that his potential position with the Santos office will not be moving forward following a review of his background, and in particular a legal case that arose from the course of his reporting.
Dogged by surely one of the oddest scandals to hit American politics in the last few years, George Santos was facing calls for his expulsion and resignation even before he was seated as representative for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.
As he concludes his first month in the chamber, let’s take a look back at how this scandal evolved, from the beginning to now:
Watching: 'The imposter in Congress’
The Independent’s senior US correspondent Richard Hall visited Long Island and Nassau County to find the real George Santos for the latest episode of On the Ground.
Tucker Carlson defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press
In a Thursday night rant, one of the most-watched cable hosts in the US suggested that journalists have elevated the congressman – who was elected to represent a district of nearly 800,000 people – from relative obscurity to become “the single most dangerous and historically significant figure on the global stage”.
Ignoring some of the most egregious allegations and fabrications involving Mr Santos, who is under federal scrutiny and the subject of serious campaign finance complaints, Tucker Carlson instead fixated on his claims about his collegiate volleyball experience, sarcastically labelling them “a tissue of lies constructed to deceive the American people.”
Tucker Carlson defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press
Right-wing media personality suggests journalists have rocketed congressman from obscurity into ‘9/11 in human form’
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.
But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as a whole.
Watch: All the times comedians impersonated George Santos
Democratic congressman: ‘Hucksters, fraudsters, and ripoff artists, people like Donald Trump and George Santos, will always look for new ways to defraud the American people’
Democratic US Rep Jamie Raskin, stressing the crucial role of federal oversight to prevent rampant fraud, told MSNBC that, after all, “this is a country that produced people like Donald Trump and George Santos.”
