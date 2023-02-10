George Santos – latest: GOP Rep Nick LaLota sides with Mitt Romney and brands Santos a ‘sociopath’
Follow for updates on the latest lies and scandals swirling round the Republican congressman
Scandal-plagued congressman George Santos is facing further criticism from members of his own party, with fellow New York Republican Nick LaLota branding him a “sociopath”.
On Wednesday, Mr LaLota weighed in on the spat between Mr Santos and Senator Mitt Romney after the two men had a heated exchange at Tuesday night’s State of the Union.
Mr Romney told Mr Santos “you don’t belong here” and criticised him for “trying to shake hands” with the president given “he’s under an ethics investigation”.
Mr Santos fired back saying the senator’s snub was “not very Mormon of him”.
Mr LaLota sided with Mr Romney and agreed Mr Santos “does not deserve to be in Congress.”
“He’s a sociopath, George Santos. He looks for that attention. Even the negative attention drives him. It’s become an embarrassment and a distraction to the Republicans in the House,” he told CNN.
At the SOTU, Mr Santos also sparked fury from the 9/11 community for taking a volunteer firefighter as his guest – after he was accused of lying about his mother dying in the attacks.
John Feal, 9/11 activist, told The Independent Mr Santos is “using the 9/11 community for his redemption tour”.
9/11 activist blasts George Santos for taking survivor to State of the Union after tragedy ‘lies’: ‘Piece of s***’
9/11 first responder and activist John Feal has blasted George Santos for inviting a volunteer firefighter to the State of the Union following his alleged lies about the tragedy – as he claimed the congressman has made further false claims to survivors of the terror attacks.
Speaking to The Independent on Tuesday morning, Mr Feal said that the disgraced Republican congressman is “using the 9/11 community for his redemption tour” and is “disrespecting” all the lives that were lost and continue to be lost because of that day.
“Every time George Santos says 9/11 it disrespects those we lost and those we continue to lose,” he said.
“9/11 is a wound that doesn’t go away… And he’s making it hurt.
“He’s a piece of s*** and I can never forgive him. He’s a vile, repugnant, disgusting human being.”
Read more:
Exclusive: 9/11 activist blasts Santos for taking survivor to State of the Union
EXCLUSIVE: After being accused of lying about 9/11, disgraced congressman George Santos invited a volunteer firefighter to the State of the Union as his guest. John Feal, a 9/11 first responder and activist, tells Rachel Sharp that Santos is ‘using the 9/11 community for his redemption tour’ and reveals the congressman’s latest allegedly false claims to survivors of the terror attacks
ICYMI: Tucker Carlson defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson spent four minutes on his prime-time programme assailing news outlets in a sarcastic commentary aimed at what he believes are overblown concerns about prolific fabulist George Santos.
One of the most-watched cable hosts in the US suggested that journalists have elevated the congressman – who was elected to represent a district of nearly 800,000 people – from relative obscurity to become “the single most dangerous and historically significant figure on the global stage”.
Read more:
Tucker Carlson defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press
Right-wing media personality suggests journalists have rocketed congressman from obscurity into ‘9/11 in human form’
George Santos’ office vandalised with graffiti
New York Congressman George Santos woke up to another piece of bad news last week.
Police said on Friday that his local district office in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Long Island and Queens, was vandalised with graffiti which used expletives in multiple languages to describe the scandal-ridden Republican.
The congressman confirmed the graffitiying in a statement to CNBC.
Read more in The Independent:
George Santos’ New York district office vandalised with graffiti
Romney discusses George Santos with reporters
Speaking to reporters as members of Congress and guests of Joe Biden’s State of the Union left the US Capitol on Tuesday night, Republican Senator Mitt Romney said he told George Santos that he did not belong there with them.
“He says he embellished his record. Embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A minus. Lying is saying you graduated from a college you didn’t even attend,” he said.
Mr Romney said that the congressman “shouldn’t be in Congress” and will “hopefully” be removed, as House Ethics Committee members and federal agencies begin their investigations into his record and campaign finances.
“If he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there,” Mr Romney added.
Santos responds to Romney’s snub
George Santos has responded to reporters after being confronted by Mitt Romney on the floor of the House Tuesday evening at the State of the Union.
The New York Republican took offense to Mr Romney’s incensed remarks; the Utah senator told reporters after Joe Biden’s State of the Union address that he had told Mr Santos that he did not belong in Congress and should resign.
And in his response, he took shots at Mr Romney’s Mormon faith.
Read more:
New York Democrat says Santos removal is ‘going to have to come from the top’
New York’s Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman went in on George Santos on Tuesday during a press conference attended by the New York Republican’s constituents on Capitol Hill.
“So now they’re going to punt to the Ethics Committee. Now they’re going to make the case ‘Oh, well, we have to wait to see what the ethics committee is going to do,’” he said.
“But let’s remember the ethics complaint and the ethics investigation is only going to focus on his financial disclosures and his campaign finance because the law to this point does not prohibit someone from lying about their education, from lying about their employment history, from lying about their military experience from lying about their ethnicity from lying up and down the level,” he added.
Here’s how George Santos could still be removed from office
George Santos’s colleagues in the House could end up being the final arbiters of judgement for the scandal-ridden New York Republican.
Despite wave after wave of revelations surrounding his past and present fictions and lies, the embattled congressman has remained adamant that he will remain in office. Even in the face of members of his own party calling for his ouster, Mr Santos has stood firm.
But none of that may matter if the machinations of the US House of Representatives conspire against him.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has now confirmed that Santos is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
“Ethics is moving through, and if ethics finds something, we’ll take action. Right now we’re not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen,” he said.
Read more:
Here’s how George Santos could still be removed from office
The House Ethics Committee and Santos’s own colleagues could have the final say
Nancy Mace mocks George Santos and Trump for respective lies – about college volleyball and 2020 election
Republican Rep Nancy Mace has mocked George Santos and Donald Trump for their respective lies – about college volleyball and the 2020 presidential election.
Speaking at the Washington Press Foundation on Wednesday night, the South Carolina congresswoman took aim at the two members of her own party over their falsehoods to the American people.
“I mean who lies about playing college volleyball. If you’re going to lie make it about something big, like you actually won the 2020 presidential election,” she said, according to AP journalist Farnoush Amiri.
Ms Mace has previously called on Mr Santos to resign telling The Independent last month: “I mean, if you look at the allegations about his campaign finance, there are serious issues there.”
VOICES: Enough is enough, George Santos
Susan Wagner writes:
