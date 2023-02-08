Jump to content

George Santos fires back at Mitt Romney and says SOTU snub ‘wasn’t very Mormon of him’

New York Republican has admitted to lying about virtually his entire background

John Bowden
Washington DC
Wednesday 08 February 2023 19:38
Comments
George Santos appears to exchange tense words with Mitt Romney ahead of State of the Union

George Santos has responded to reporters after being confronted by Mitt Romney on the floor of the House Tuesday evening.

The New York Republican took offense to Mr Romney’s incensed remarks; the Utah senator told reporters after Joe Biden’s State of the Union address that he had told Mr Santos that he did not belong in Congress and should resign.

“Given the fact he’s under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet, instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” Mr Romney said afterwards.

On Wednesday, Mr Santos insinuated that the incident was somehow a transgression against Mr Romney’s Mormon faith. Mr Santos is not a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

“I think it's reprehensible that the Senator would say such a thing to me in the demeaning way he said,” Mr Santos told reporters in the Capitol.

“It wasn't very Mormon of him.”

More follows...

Comments

