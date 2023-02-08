✕ Close George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

Scandal-plagued New YorkRepublican George Santos was confronted by Republican senator Mitt Romney during the State of the Union last night.

Mr Romney reportedly told his party colleague: “You don’t belong here,” in a tense exchange that took place in the House of Representatives chamber ahead of president Joe Biden’s address.

Mr Romney later said to CNN that he criticised Mr Santos “trying to shake hands” with the president and senators “given the fact that he’s under ethics investigation”.

“He should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” he was quoted as saying.

It comes as speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that Mr Santos is expected to face an investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

Mr McCarthy said that the House will take measures in accordance with the findings of the probe, CNN reported.

Mr Santos told CNN he’s “not concerned” by the prospect of an ethics probe.

“You’re saying that the freedom of speech of my constituents is a distraction to my work?” Mr Santos asked. “Do you think people are a distraction to the work I’m doing here?”