George Santos - latest: Mitt Romney tells congressman ‘you don’t belong here’ as House Ethics probe expected
Follow for updates on the latest lies and scandals swirling round the Republican congressman
Scandal-plagued New YorkRepublican George Santos was confronted by Republican senator Mitt Romney during the State of the Union last night.
Mr Romney reportedly told his party colleague: “You don’t belong here,” in a tense exchange that took place in the House of Representatives chamber ahead of president Joe Biden’s address.
Mr Romney later said to CNN that he criticised Mr Santos “trying to shake hands” with the president and senators “given the fact that he’s under ethics investigation”.
“He should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” he was quoted as saying.
It comes as speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that Mr Santos is expected to face an investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
Mr McCarthy said that the House will take measures in accordance with the findings of the probe, CNN reported.
Mr Santos told CNN he’s “not concerned” by the prospect of an ethics probe.
“You’re saying that the freedom of speech of my constituents is a distraction to my work?” Mr Santos asked. “Do you think people are a distraction to the work I’m doing here?”
Later Mr Santos posted on Twitter: “Hey Mitt Romney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!”
VIDEO: Constituent Jody Kass Finkel calls Santos a ‘grifter’
‘He has tarnished my district and created an embarrassment’ for the GOP, constituent says
Ben Marzouk, a constituent of Mr Santos on Long Island, said during a press conference on Tuesday that “he has tarnished my district and created an embarrassment to a party that should not be defined by him”.
“Republicans standing next to him proves that the nation cannot tell the difference between right and wrong, cannot tell the difference between a hard-working congressman, an honest congressman or congresswoman and an individual who is just simply a con man,” he added. “Individuals who do the right thing, who are honourable and a person who was just a liar.”
Santos constituents deliver petition demanding his removal from Congress
‘People constantly go to his office. He’s never there,’ constituent says
Ben Marzouk, a constituent of Mr Santos on Long Island, said during a press conference on Tuesday that “we live about a mile away from his office. People constantly go to his office. He’s never there. You call the phone, you call the office number. Nobody picks up”.
At the start of his remarks, Mr Marzouk said that “we made the trip here today to really express our outrage with George Santos. We're here to push the FEC as well to continue their investigation to push the Democrats to push the Republicans to push the independents to get this guy expelled”.
Santos mocked for calling Biden's address 'gaslighting'
Republican representative George Santos is facing backlash on social media after he hit out at president Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and called it “gaslighting.”
Mr Santos posted on Twitter: “SOTU category is: GASLIGHTING!”
Soon the New York lawmaker was called out for his own alleged gaslighting of voters – for embellishing parts of his resume. He is expected to face a probe by the House Ethics Committee.
VIDEO: Scripps News Investigates George Santos’ $199.99 campaign spending
Here’s how George Santos could still be removed from office
George Santos’s colleagues in the House could end up being the final arbiters of judgement for the scandal-ridden New York Republican.
Despite wave after wave of revelations surrounding his past and present fictions and lies, the embattled congressman has remained adamant that he will remain in office. Even in the face of members of his own party calling for his ouster, Mr Santos has stood firm.
But none of that may matter if the machinations of the US House of Representatives conspire against him.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has now confirmed that Santos is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
“Ethics is moving through, and if ethics finds something, we’ll take action. Right now we’re not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen,” he said.
