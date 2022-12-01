Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Law enforcement in Georgia rescued a woman who was beaten while held captive.

The victim, described as a sex slave by her alleged captors, was found by Richmond County Sheriff deputies in a residence in the 2200 block of Nellie Drive around 10.20pm on Tuesday, 12 On Your Side reported.

The victim was inside a dog cage filled with human faeces. Multiple people were arrested, with one telling deputies that the woman had allegedly “stolen a bunch of stuff” so she was going “to be my sex slave and I am going to pimp her out until she pays it off.”

An incident report obtained by 12 On Your Side read: “Upon entering the room he observed an unknown light brown-skinned female that was naked, beaten severely, and currently locked in a dog cage.”

The five individuals arrested have been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

This is a developing story ... Check again for updates.