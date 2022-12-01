Georgia woman was held captive as a ‘sex slave’ inside dog cage before police rescue
The victim was found inside a dog cage filled with human faeces
Law enforcement in Georgia rescued a woman who was beaten while held captive.
The victim, described as a sex slave by her alleged captors, was found by Richmond County Sheriff deputies in a residence in the 2200 block of Nellie Drive around 10.20pm on Tuesday, 12 On Your Side reported.
The victim was inside a dog cage filled with human faeces. Multiple people were arrested, with one telling deputies that the woman had allegedly “stolen a bunch of stuff” so she was going “to be my sex slave and I am going to pimp her out until she pays it off.”
An incident report obtained by 12 On Your Side read: “Upon entering the room he observed an unknown light brown-skinned female that was naked, beaten severely, and currently locked in a dog cage.”
The five individuals arrested have been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during a crime.
This is a developing story ... Check again for updates.
