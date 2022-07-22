Gerson Fuentes - live: Man accused of raping 9-year-old Ohio girl to appear in court
The 27-year-old man accused of raping a young Ohio girl, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, was indicted on two felony rape charges by a grand jury on Thursday.
The court filing shows Gerson Fuentes allegedly admitted raping the victim on two occasions, once between 1 January and 11 May, and again on 12 May, NBC4 reported.
According to the indictment filed by Franklin County prosecutor G. Gary Tyack, the victim was nine years old at the time.
Mr Fuentes is due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at 9am EST on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.
After the young girl’s abortion was first reported in the Indianapolis Star on 1 July, Republicans and right-wing media personalities claimed it had been “fabricated” amid the fallout from Roe v Wade being overturned.
Abortions beyond six weeks were banned in Ohio following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade on 24 June, with no exceptions in the state for cases of rape or incest.
According to investigator Detective Jeffrey Huhn who testified at last week’s hearing, Mr Fuentes has confessed to raping the girl at least twice.
Police were first alerted to the case after the girl’s mother made a referral with Franklin County Children Services on 22 June for her daughter to receive an abortion, Detective Huhn told the last hearing.
The Department of Homeland Security has said that Mr Fuentes is an undocumented migrant.
Gerson Fuentes made his first appearance in court last week for his arraignment.
He allegedly admitted to investigators that he raped the young girl on two occasions, according to court documents.
Police testified that Fuentes admitted to crimes
Over $200k raised for doctor who performed abortion on young rape victim
The doctor who performed an abortion on a 9-year-old rape victim has seen more than $260,000 in donations on a fundraiser.
On Friday, abortion doctors from around the country spearheaded a GoFundMe campaign for Dr Caitlin Bernard, who has been attacked by the right for helping a child from Ohio receive an abortion last month.
The now 10-year-old’s alleged attacker, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, was arrested on Tuesday last week and was arraigned on charges of rape and impregnating a minor.
He is due to appear in an Ohio court on Friday morning.
