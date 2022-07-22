Jump to content
Woman dies after falling out of police vehicle on way to sheriff’s office

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 22 July 2022 13:30
Comments

A Georgia woman has died after falling out of a police vehicle in Sparta, Georgia on the way to the sheriff’s office in Hancock County.

Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was taken into custody on 15 July after the emergency services received a call from the home, located on Hickory Grove Church Road, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement.

“Grier was arrested at the home,” the GBI said. “While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Grier fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries.”

She died on Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta at around 1pm because of the injuries she sustained in the fall.

“Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15 following the initial incident,” the bureau added.

The authorities said that an autopsy will be conducted and that the GBI’s investigation continues.

While the GBI didn’t state why Ms Grier had been taken into custody, WMAZ reported earlier that the family said that she had suffered a schizophrenic episode between Thursday 14 July and Friday 15 July, leading her mother to call for help.

Two deputies came to the home and put Ms Grier in handcuffs and put her in the back of the police vehicle.

Ms Grier’s parents, Mary and Marvin Grier, were visited by Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus, who told them that Ms Grier had been airlifted to the Atlanta hospital after suffering a head injury.

More follows...

