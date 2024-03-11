Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1710197056

Ghislaine Maxwell back in court as she appeals 2021 sex trafficking conviction: Live updates

Maxwell, 62, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars last year, after being found guilty of five counts of trafficking and abusing young girls over decades

Mike Bedigan
Monday 11 March 2024 22:44
Close
Ghislaine Maxwell team will appeal guilty verdict, says attorney

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell returns to the spotlight this week as lawyers launch an appeal over her conviction for sex trafficking in 2021.

Maxwell, 62, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars last year, after being found guilty of five counts of trafficking and abusing young girls over decades with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Her appeal, which is taking place at a federal court in New York, is set to begin on Tuesday. Lawyers have argued that if her conviction is not overturned then she should be given a new trial or re-sentenced.

It is expected that during the appeal, Maxwell will claim that the four victims who testified against her at trial had “faded, distorted and motivated memories”. Her lawyers will argue that she was prosecuted as a “proxy” for Epstein to satisfy public outrage after his death in custody while awaiting trial in 2019.

Maxwell has previously refused to apologise to her victims and said they should blame US authorities for “allowing Epstein to die” in an interview broadcast on TalkTV in January 2023.

She has continued to protest her innocence since the conviction.

Recommended

1710196796

Ghislaine Maxwell’s case to return to court this week

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell returns to the spotlight this week as lawyers launch an appeal over her conviction for sex trafficking in 2021 is due to begin this week.

Maxwell, 62, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars last year, after being found guilty of five counts of trafficking and abusing young girls over decades with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Her appeal, which is taking place at a federal court in New York, is set to begin on Tuesday.

Follow the updates from The Independent here:

(Reuters)
Mike Bedigan11 March 2024 22:39
1710196743

Mike Bedigan11 March 2024 22:39

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in