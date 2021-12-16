Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Defense questions ‘false memory’ expert, casting doubt on accusations
‘One thing we know about memory is that it doesn’t work like a recording device,’ says psychologist Elizabeth Loftus
As the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell continues, her lawyers have begun questioning an expert on “false memories.”
“One thing we know about memory is that it doesn’t work like a recording device,” psychologist Elizabeth Loftus told the court.
The defense will likely use Ms Loftus’ testimony to cast doubt on the sex trafficking accusations against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
