Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Socialite’s legal team want three of her accusers’ lawyers to testify
Follow live updates on Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial
Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team is seeking to call lawyers who represent three of her accusers to testify when her defence case opens on Thursday.
Ms Maxwell’s attorneys said in court filings they intend to call Jack Scarola, Brad Edwards and Robert Glassman as witnesses to ask them about multi-million dollar payouts their clients received from a compensation fund set up for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.
Prosecutors have asked Judge Alison Nathan to block the three lawyers from having to testify.
Ms Maxwell’s attorneys have said they plan to call up to 35 witnesses when her defence opens on Thursday, including three who have requested to testify anonymously.
Meanwhile, Ms Maxwell is “unlikely” to testify in her defence as she is “too fragile”, her family’s spokesman told The Telegraph.
The socialite’s family and friends are concerned about how the 59-year-old would hold up in the witness box.
It comes as two judges in New York ruled that a secret Jeffrey Epstein settlement deal that Prince Andrew says shields him from a sexual assault lawsuit should be made public.
The deal was signed in 2009 between Epstein and Virginia Roberts Guiffre, who is suing Prince Andrew for allegedly having sex with her three times when she was 17.
He strongly denies the allegations.
Analysis: Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers to focus her defence on ‘memory, manipulation and money’
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys will likely focus on portraying the British socialite’s accusers as untrustworthy and motivated by money when they start presenting their case in her sex abuse trial on Thursday, according to legal experts and court filings.
Prosecutors rested their case on Friday after two weeks of emotional, often explicit testimony from four womenwho said Ms Maxwell recruited and groomed them for abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein when the women were teenagers.
The women portrayed Ms Maxwell as central to their abuse by Epstein, a globetrotting financier who died by suicide in 2019 in jail while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.
Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes in federal court in New York.
During cross-examinations, her lawyers tried to undermine the women’s credibility by asking about inconsistencies in their accounts and about awards they received from a fund for Epstein’s victims.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers to focus her defence on ‘memory, manipulation and money’
British-born socialite, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes in federal court in New York
Ghislaine Maxwell ‘unlikely’ to testify in her defence as she is ‘too fragile,’ family spokesman says
Ghislaine Maxwell is unlikely to testify in her defence as she is “too fragile”, the family’s spokesman told The Telegraph.
Ms Maxwell’s friends and family said they are concerned about how the 59-year-old would hold up in the witness box.
Ms Maxwell’s legal team have said in court filings that want to call lawyers who represent three of her accusers to testify when her defence case opens on Thursday.
Ms Maxwell’s attorneys said they intend to call Jack Scarola, Brad Edwards and Robert Glassman as witnesses to ask them about multi-million dollar payouts their clients received from a compensation fund set up for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.
Prosecutors have asked Judge Alison Nathan to block the three lawyers from having to testify.
Were Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell really in a romantic relationship?
A recurring motif from accusers in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial is the playful, intimate, almost adolescent nature of her relationshipwith Jeffrey Epstein.
Two of the four women to testify have described how the pair would laugh and fool around with each other like doting teenagers, even though Ms Maxwell was well into her 30s at the time, and Epstein nearly a decade older.
Prosecutors have portrayed their intimate relationship as an essential part of Epstein’s and Ms Maxwell’s alleged predatory behaviour, as they supposedly partnered in luring young victims in to be sexually abused.
Were Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell really in a romantic relationship?
Duo appeared to be romantic partners to the young girls who were lured into their orbit, but even those who knew the pair for decades seemed unsure of the true nature of their relationship
FBI found diamonds, cash, passports, CDs and hard drives after cracking open safe in 2019 raid on Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse
Photos taken during an FBI raid on Jeffrey Epstein’s eight-story townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 2019 have been released for the first time.
Among the images shown to the jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s underage sex-trafficking trial was one showing a safe found in a fifth-floor dressing room that was sawed open by the FBI and contained hard drives, CDs, diamonds, a large amount of US currency, and passports belonging to Epstein.
FBI special agent Kelly Maguire led the team that searched the 40-room, 19,000 square foot property at 9 East 71st Street on 6 and 7 July 2019 and walked the jury through what the photos depicted.
Photos from 2019 FBI raid on Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion released
Dozens of CDs and hard drives found in 2019 FBI raid on Epstein’s 19,000sqft Manhattan townhouse, Bevan Hurley writes
Who is Scott Borgerson, the rumoured husband of Epstein girlfriend and alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell?
The trial of Jeffrey Epstein‘s former girlfriend and alleged pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell, has uncovered a surprising detail about the British socialite’s personal life; apparently she is married.
Rumours have circulated for years that Ms Maxwell, who faces accusations that she groomed and recruited young girls for Epstein to sexually abuse, was secretly married. She has denied all the charges against her.
Ms Maxwell’s husband is reportedly millionaire tech CEO and former US Coast Guard officer Scott Borgerson, 44, who is said to be “very connected” to the former Trump administration.
Details of their marriage emerged last year when Ms Maxwell told court clerks she tried filing for a divorce to spare her husband from being dragged into the proceedings.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Who is Scott Borgerson, the rumoured husband of Ghislaine Maxwell?
In 2020, Ms Maxwell transferred all of her assets into a trust controlled by Mr Borgerson, though she denies that he is her husband.
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Most explosive revelations so far from inside the courtroom
The Ghislaine Maxwell trial began with a sentence that attempted to distill the complex case which spans decades and jurisdictions, and pierces the normally secretive world of America’s ultra wealthy elite.
“I want to tell you about a young girl named Jane,” prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the jury of five men and seven women.
The US federal government’s case against Ms Maxwell, 59, centres around her decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It alleges she operated as his enabler in luring vulnerable teenage girls with promises of scholarships, attention and financial assistance for their families, and coerced them into becoming objects for his sexual gratification.
This later expanded to a “pyramid scheme of abuse”, according to prosecutors, in which young girls already in Epstein’s orbit would offer to recruit classmates and friends with the promise of easy money.
Read a day-by-day account of the trial here.
Most explosive revelations so far from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Bombshell revelations of Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein’s inner world, a vociferous defence of the maligned socialite have consumed the trial so far, Bevan Hurley writes
Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping
Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.
Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.
Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.
The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.
Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in the directory have denied all accusations they were involved in any alleged sexual abuse.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret
A redacted version of the infamous contact book featuring Maxwell and Epstein’s network of famous friends was published online in 2015
Epstein’s island: What really happened there?
The guests came from across the world, and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities and scientists and members of royal families, touching down in a private jet and then boarding a helicopter to the island. Its owner liked to call it “Little St Jeff”; locals called it “paedophile island”.
But what is the truth about Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the US Virgin Islands that billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein once called home?
Io Dodds reports.
Epstein’s island: What really happened there?
Jeffrey Epstein island Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell: What have we learned from the prosecution’s case?
The US Government rested its case on Friday in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in New York.
Ms Maxwell, 59, is accused of luring young girls to massage rooms to be molested by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.
Here, is a look at what we learned from the prosecution’s case.
Ghislaine Maxwell: What have we learned from the prosecution’s case?
The US Government rested its case against Maxwell on Friday.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping
Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.
Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.
Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.
The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.
Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in the directory have denied all accusations they were involved in any alleged sexual abuse.
Read the full story here.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret
A redacted version of the infamous contact book featuring Maxwell and Epstein’s network of famous friends was published online in 2015
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.