Ghislaine Maxwell to appeal sex trafficking convictions

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ghislaine Maxwell is to launch an appeal against her sex trafficking convictions.

The disgraced socialite is expected to claim that the four victims who testified against her at trial had “faded, distorted and motivated memories”, according to the Associated Press.

Maxwell, 61, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of five counts of trafficking and abusing young girls over decades with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell will file the appeal with the federal court in New York on Tuesday, the AP reported.

Maxwell’s lawyers will argue that she was prosecuted as a “proxy for Jeffrey Epstein” to satisfy public outrage after his death in custody while awaiting trial in 2019.

They will claim that prosecutors breached a non-prosecution agreement, charged her with “time-barred offenses”, and recast Epstein’s crimes to make her the culprit.

They further allege that prosecutors teamed up with victims who were suing Epstein and Maxwell “whose interests were financial, to develop new allegations.”

Since being sentenced to 20 years in prison last June, Maxwell has continued to protest her innocence in jailhouse interviews.