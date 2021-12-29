The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial has been instructed to continue deliberations every single day – including on New Years – until they reach a verdict.

Judge Alison Nathan issued the harsh instruction on Wednesday morning, citing the escalating risk posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

She expressed fears of a possible mistrial should one of the jurors or “trial participants” catch the virus and be put under a 10-day quarantine.

The defence strongly opposed holding deliberations over the weekend, while the prosecution agreed it is necessary.

Judge Nathan said she would take into account “unmovable commitments” raised by jurors.

The jury, which has deliberated for more than 30 hours over six days, had asked for clarification about scheduling – including the possibility of continuing on New Years Eve and New Years Day – in a note about 30 minutes after arriving at the court on Wednesday.

In a sign that a verdict is still far away, jurors also asked for transcripts of testimony from five additional witnesses.

At the end of Tuesday’s proceedings, the jury wrote in a note: “Our deliberations are moving along, and we are making progress.”

Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

The top charge for sex trafficking of minors carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. If convicted of all six charges and ordered to serve their sentences consecutively, she could face up to 70 years behind bars.

Ms Maxwell, who was forced to spend her 60th birthday on Christmas behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.